‘I Can’t Believe’: Vanessa Trump Overtaken by Emotions as Kai Trump Complete Huge Milestone

Vanessa Trump has always been there for Kai Trump, whether in the stands, the hallways, or quietly supporting her from the sidelines as Kai became a golf personality. She watched Kai develop her skills at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, practicing alongside the children of Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Greg Norman. Vanessa was courtside for Kai’s LPGA Tour debut at The ANNIKA in November 2025. She also steamed Kai’s prom dress before her daughter came downstairs in a floor-length red gown, and she teared up as soon as she saw her.

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On May 15, 2026, Kai Trump, Class of 2026, graduated from The Benjamin School, just three days after her nineteenth birthday. Her mother, Vanessa Trump, marked the occasion publicly, sharing a personal message on Instagram that was not tied to any official schedule or publicity effort.

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“I can’t believe my first baby is graduating today. It feels like just yesterday I was holding you for the first time, and now here you are reaching this huge milestone. Time truly goes by way too fast. So proud of you always.”

The post didn’t have any talking points. It was simply a mother, a milestone, and a sentence that captured what every parent in a graduation crowd has felt, though few ever put it into words so clearly.

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That bond has been one of the few steady things in a senior year that was far from ordinary. Kai has talked openly about how much her mother’s support has meant as she faced the pressure of having her teenage years shared so publicly. When she announced her decision to attend the University of Miami in August 2024, she made sure to thank Vanessa first. “I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey,” Kai wrote then. Vanessa’s graduation Instagram post was her response, quieter, more personal, and meant only for her daughter.

Kai Trump’s senior year was defined by achievements. In November 2025, she debuted on the LPGA Tour at The ANNIKA through a sponsor’s exemption. In February 2025, she secured a TaylorMade NIL deal, raising her valuation above $1 million. By September 2025, she had launched a clothing line at the White House. To mark the special occasion, Vanessa Trump had even organized a University of Miami-themed bed party for her daughter a few days earlier.

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Imago November 13, 2025, Belleair, Fl, US: Kai Trump smiles after she finishes playing the 12th hole during the first round of The Annika Thursday at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. Belleair US – ZUMAm67_ 20251113_zaf_m67_012 Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

Kai will join the University of Miami in fall 2026 after verbally committing in August 2024 and signing her National Letter of Intent in November 2025. She has made it clear why Miami was always her choice.

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“I love the coaches. It’s close to home. Great school. I love the people there. My cousins went there as well, so I know people that have gone there,” Kai said.

Coach Janice Olivencia has already outlined what Kai’s arrival will mean for the program.

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“We view any potential exposure as positive for Miami golf. Our current team is a very mature and intelligent group of women. So, we anticipate that we will handle all the attention with great composure and enthusiasm,” Olivencia said.

The question now is whether Kai, ranked 461st in the AJGA standings, can elevate her game to match the expectations she brings to Coral Gables. As previously reported, her ambitions extend beyond college golf. The plan is in place; the results remain to be seen.

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This is not new territory for The Benjamin School. The institution has produced moments like this for decades.

Kai Trump Joins a Golf Lineage That The Benjamin School Has Been Building for Decades

Head coach Toby Harbeck has helped develop the golf skills of the sons of Jack Nicklaus, Greg Norman, and Justin Leonard in the program. Sam Alexis Woods graduated from the same school in 2025, and her brother Charlie is still working on his game there, drawing attention from the golf world.

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When Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump confirmed their relationship in March 2025, it brought together the school’s two most well-known golf families off the course. Kai’s graduation doesn’t end her connection to The Benjamin School. Instead, her name moves from the team roster to the alumni list, joining a tradition that started before any political ties and will continue beyond today’s headlines.

Kai reflected on her high school years with a forward-looking attitude. “I’ve had a great time in high school,” she said in a vlog earlier this year. “Now it’s on to the next chapter.” With the NCAA season starting in fall 2026, the competition will begin, and everyone will get to see what Kai Trump can do when only the scoreboard counts.