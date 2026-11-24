In 2026, Bryson DeChambeau played 57 rounds of professional golf, including LIV Golf events and major championships. While some might expect him to enjoy downtime in the offseason, his recent revelation proves otherwise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Recently, DeChambeau uploaded a video on his YouTube channel in which he attempted to break 50 with Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg. In this video, the Transformers: Age of Extinction star asked DeChambeau how often he takes a break.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Golf, well, we get a good off season. I rarely take a few days,” DeChambeau said in response to Wahlberg. “Maybe it’s a couple days off and then I’m back to practicing. Like, I can’t do more than a couple days. For me, that’s just what I need to have in order to stay relevant, you know?”

Although DeChambeau’s revelation might be surprising to golf fans, his work ethic won’t shock those who have closely followed his career. Over time, he has developed a reputation for working extremely hard during the offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

At LIV Golf Adelaide, the second event of the 2026 LIV season, DeChambeau shot 67 in Round 2. At 11 under par, he sat third, one shot behind Ben Campbell and two behind Jon Rahm, who led after the second round.

Fan Pulse Do You Think Justin Thomas Can Win Again With His New Caddie? Yes No DOBEMC44 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

In a press conference after Round 2, DeChambeau credited himself with “playing some solid golf.” According to him, his performance was a result of the work he put in during the 2025 offseason. He revealed that he had started his preparation earlier than usual.

ADVERTISEMENT

DeChambeau said he started speed training in November 2025, unlike a year earlier, when he began in January 2025. He felt that training late in the offseason delayed his peak and cost him a couple of months, so he started earlier in an attempt to be at his best.

While his statements clearly show how important the offseason is to him, he once set an offseason goal that he eventually regretted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryson DeChambeau once conducted an offseason experiment he later regretted

In 2019, Bryson DeChambeau won the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour. However, he failed to register a single win on the PGA Tour that year. That could be one reason why he teased getting bigger before the 2020 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m going to come back next year and look like a different person,” DeChambeau said in a conversation with reporters after the 2019 Shriners. “You’re going to see some pretty big changes in my body, which is going to be a good thing. Going to be hitting it a lot further.”

According to DeChambeau, the goal was to get stronger, not bigger. Did he achieve it? Yes. Between 2019 and 2020, he went from 190–195 pounds to a peak of about 240 pounds. He gained approximately 20 to 30 pounds before the 2020 season, and later put on 10 to 20 more pounds during the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

He gained the weight by following a diet his trainer estimated at up to 6,000 calories a day, along with training in the gym. The added weight also helped him on the course, as he won the 2020 US Open and became the longest driver on the PGA Tour.

Despite the success, he couldn’t manage the new lifestyle. In 2022, he appeared on the Five Clubs podcast, where he revealed the dark side of his weight-gain journey.

“I ate improperly for almost a year and a half, and I was starting to feel weird,” DeChambeau said on the Five Clubs podcast. “My gut was all messed up, and so I went completely healthy, went on a Whole30 diet, got a nutritionist, did blood work, measured stuff in my gut biome. I was super-inflamed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The experience led him to hire a chef and lose 20 pounds. He said the weight loss cleared the inflammation from his body and put him at ease.

Hence, it’s safe to say DeChambeau has always been someone who spends time working and experimenting in the offseason. However, he will have to approach the ongoing offseason cautiously as he prepares to play on the DP World Tour in 2027.

Following the collapse of LIV Golf, DeChambeau took up full-time DP World Tour membership for the 2027 season under Category 1 status. This allows him to enter any event of his choice. It will be interesting to see how he prepares for the switch.