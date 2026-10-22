I Did a Thing”: Charley Hull Follows Nelly Korda’s Footsteps With Major Announcement in 2027

Golf occasionally finds its way into the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. But when it does, it’s a hit. Natalie Gulbis appeared in the 2012 issue, and Nelly Korda became the first LPGA player featured since she was announced for the 2025 edition. Now another LPGA star has joined that short list, and this time making their cover debut is Charley Hull.

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Hull shared a carousel from the shoot on Instagram with the caption, “I did a thing…” She tagged @si_swimsuit, adding a heart and a peeking face.

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The caption left little doubt, as SI had already confirmed the news on October 21. Its 2027 roster lists Hull among 11 women photographed in Mallorca and Ibiza, marking her debut in the magazine. Golf media personality Claire Rogers soon reacted on X, writing, “Charley Hull did SI Swim!!”

Notably, the carousel offers only a glimpse of the shoot, with the final swimwear shots yet to be released. In one frame, Hull stands by the water at sunset in a light towel with dark markings. In another, she wears an oversized black robe and flip-flops. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say the behind-the-scenes shots have stirred some intrigue among golf fans, with many cheering Hull in the comments.



Hull arrives with an impressive résumé of her own. Now 30, she is a three-time LPGA winner who became the youngest player to represent Europe in the Solheim Cup at 17. She reached a career-high No. 3 in the world rankings in February 2026, then finished runner-up at the U.S. Women’s Open and recorded top-10 finishes at the Chevron Championship and the AIG Women’s Open.

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That said, Korda is the natural comparison for Hull’s debut. SI named her the first athlete for its 2025 issue in November 2024, when she was the world No. 1 and came off a season with six wins, five of them consecutive. She had also attended the Met Gala that May, and Golf Digest reported that she was the first LPGA player featured in the issue since Gulbis in 2012. Korda later described the shoot as “outside my comfort zone,” and the issue hit newsstands on May 17, 2025.

Although SI does not explain its picks for the covers, Editor-in-Chief MJ Day has previously described the brand’s approach as casting for “who you are as a person” rather than how someone looks in a swimsuit.

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Golf’s Past in SI Swimsuit

Hull’s debut adds another chapter to the sport’s limited history with the magazine. Sportskeeda lists Annika Sorenstam alongside Gulbis in the 2012 issue. Paige Spiranac made her debut in 2018 following a shoot in Aruba, then returned for the 60th-anniversary issue in 2024 as a brand “legend.”

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Her return earned her a spot on one of the issue’s group covers, and Spiranac said she was “speechless” about the experience. Korda’s 2025 feature then brought an LPGA player back into the magazine after a lengthy gap. Hull will now become the second LPGA player featured in consecutive years.

Hull’s shoot also shares a connection with another familiar name in golf. Jena Sims, wife of five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, is part of the same Spain roster and returns for her fourth consecutive issue.

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SI has not announced a release date for the 2027 issue. Its last two editions arrived in May, making next spring a likely window for Hull’s full shoot to be unveiled. Before then, she also has a WTGL season with Atlanta Drive ahead.