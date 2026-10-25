‘I Didn’t Have Confidence’: LPGA Winner’s Risky Last-Minute Move Pays Off Despite Self-Doubt

Yuri Yoshida trusted her instincts over confidence when she faced one of the most crucial shots of her career on Sunday at the BMW Ladies Championship. The Japanese golfer’s decision to attempt an unfamiliar 48-yard bunker shot with a pitching wedge proved decisive, helping her secure her maiden LPGA Tour title at Pine Beach Golf Links in South Korea and claim the $352,500 winner’s prize.

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Reflecting on the shot during her post-tournament press conference, Yoshida admitted confidence didn’t guide her decision.

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“Actually, I didn’t have confidence. But I thought, just hit, just hit, it’s the perfect distance. It was perfect, yeah,” she said when asked what gave her the confidence to execute the shot under pressure.

Yoshida entered the final round four shots behind the leaders but quickly turned the tournament into a three-way contest. She ignited her round with an eagle on the par-5 second hole before adding three consecutive birdies, making the turn in a blistering 5-under 31.

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However, the closing stretch presented a different challenge. After dropping shots at the 15th and 18th, Yoshida needed to capitalize on her opportunities to remain ahead of the chasing field. The 17th hole, in particular, offered a chance to create some breathing room.

Facing a 48-yard bunker shot to a back-right pin placement, the 26-year-old opted for a pitching wedge despite never having attempted the shot before. With the tournament hanging in the balance, it was an unconventional choice that left little margin for error.

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Yoshida executed it beautifully. Keeping the ball low and controlling its trajectory, she sent it toward the flag, where it stopped just a couple of feet from the cup. The resulting birdie proved vital, giving her a one-shot advantage heading into the final hole.

That decision ultimately helped Yoshida finish at 17-under 271, one stroke ahead of South Korea’s Haeran Ryu and Hye-Jin Choi.

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Ryu and Choi Fall Just Short

Ryu entered Sunday with a four-shot lead but struggled to keep it as Yoshida mounted her charge. The world No. 3 finished 1-over 73, surrendering the commanding position she had held at the start of the day.

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The South Korean stayed steady through much of the back nine, making 15 consecutive pars before a bogey at the par-4 16th allowed Yoshida to take the lead. Both players birdied the 17th, keeping the contest close heading into the last.

At the 18th, however, Ryu missed the opportunity to force a playoff. Although Yoshida also made a bogey, her earlier birdie helped her win.

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Choi, meanwhile, remained in contention throughout the final round. She carded four birdies against one bogey to finish at 16-under, matching Ryu but falling just short of the title.

The result extended a frustrating wait for Choi, who is still searching for her first LPGA Tour victory in 125 career starts as a member. She has held or shared the 54-hole lead five times without converting any of those opportunities into a win.

A Career Milestone for Yoshida

For Yoshida, the victory marked a significant breakthrough after joining the LPGA Tour in 2024. Already a four-time winner on the Japan Ladies Professional Golf Association (JLPGA) Tour, she had established herself as a successful professional in Japan but had yet to win on the LPGA circuit.

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“It’s a special moment for me, and actually, I was nervous. But at this moment, I’m really happy,” Yoshida said as she reflected on the achievement.

The victory makes her the fourth Rolex First-Time Winner of the 2026 LPGA Tour season and the second Japanese player to achieve the distinction this year, following Yuna Nishimura. She also becomes the 16th Japanese player to earn Rolex First-Time Winner honors since 2006.

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With career earnings now totaling $1,591,573, Yoshida could rise to No. 16 in the CME Race to the Globe standings, adding another milestone to her breakthrough season.

More importantly, the win gives the 26-year-old a new benchmark as she continues her LPGA career. Her performance at Pine Beach Golf Links demonstrated not only her ability to recover from a deficit but also her willingness to commit to an unfamiliar shot when the stakes were highest. If she can carry that composure and decisiveness into the remaining tournaments, Yoshida’s first LPGA Tour title could be the beginning of a much bigger chapter in her career.