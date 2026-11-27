Anthony Kim was once considered one of the brightest young talents on the PGA Tour. However, the American professional walked away from the sport in 2012 and remained largely out of public view for more than a decade. Injuries, addiction, and a reported multimillion-dollar disability insurance settlement fueled speculation about what had happened to him.

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Now, Kim has revealed another part of the story, and it is arguably the most disturbing yet.

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During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Anthony Kim disclosed the health struggle he was facing during his hiatus from golf.

“A lot of people don’t know this, and I was going to wait to share this in my documentary, but you know I don’t have very good vision in my right eye and I don’t have any bones left in my face on my right side. And so when I look down, my eye shakes, and it’s really hard to hit a golf ball when your eye is shaking,” Kim revealed.

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He later went on to reveal that he has only 40% vision in his right eye. For a professional golfer, whose performance depends heavily on visual alignment and depth perception, the condition presents a significant challenge. This also explains why spectators may notice that his pre-shot routine takes longer than it once did.

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When Rogan asked what had caused the damage, Kim named an autoimmune disease.

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“It’s called vasculitis. And I don’t know how to compare it to anything, but basically it’s an inflammatory thing that eats away at your bones. And so this is the best I’m going to look,” the LIV Golf Adelaide winner explained.

Kim acknowledged that there is no way to reverse the damage to his face.

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Vasculitis refers to a group of disorders characterized by inflammation of blood vessels. The condition can affect blood vessels of different sizes and restrict blood flow to organs and tissues. Depending on the type and severity, it can cause damage to different parts of the body.

However, Kim’s description of the disease eating away at his facial bones reflects his reported personal experience.

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The vasculitis revelation was not the only significant health disclosure Kim made during the interview.

The 41-year-old also revealed that he has undergone 10 surgeries, including a spinal fusion, four shoulder surgeries, Achilles surgery, and treatment involving two broken ankles.

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These injuries were part of a much larger physical struggle that he had deliberately kept away from public discussion.

When Rogan asked whether all the injuries were golf-related, Kim acknowledged that some occurred during periods of excessive partying.

He recalled wrestling with football linemen at parties held at his house. He also admitted that he was coked up during those encounters.

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Anthony Kim said he never wanted to reveal his medical problems while playing because he did not want to make excuses for his performance.

“Even though I have this, I’ve never wanted to share it while I played because I never want to make excuses for myself. I’ve made excuses my whole life, and who I am today is so much different than who I used to be. I’m not going to make excuses,” he added.

To understand the significance of Kim’s latest revelation, it is worth revisiting how quickly his career changed.

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Kim was one of the most exciting young golfers on the PGA Tour during the late 2000s. He won three PGA Tour titles between 2008 and 2010 and played a major role in the United States’ victory at the 2008 Ryder Cup.

His aggressive style and confidence made him one of the sport’s most recognizable young players. He eventually climbed to No. 6 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

However, his career came to an abrupt halt in May 2012.

Kim withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow after the opening round. He subsequently underwent surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon in June 2012 and did not compete professionally again for almost 12 years.

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However, a conversation with his wife, Emily, changed his perspective.

Kim has previously credited Emily with helping him rebuild his life. During the Rogan interview, he made it clear that without her support, he might never have returned to professional golf.

Despite everything Anthony Kim’s body has endured, he has produced one of the most memorable comeback stories in recent golf history.

He returned to professional competition in March 2024 as a LIV Golf wildcard. His performances throughout the 2024 season did not meet expectations. Although he was relegated later, he earned his way back by finishing third at LIV Golf Promotions.

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What followed was something few would have predicted.

At LIV Golf Adelaide in February 2026, Kim produced a sensational final-round nine-under 63 to claim his first professional victory in nearly 16 years. The victory earned him a reported $4.225 million payday and delivered a moment that resonated throughout the golfing community.

Bryson DeChambeau, who played alongside Kim in the final group, congratulated him immediately after the win.

“Great job, man. What a story… Proud of you,” DeChambeau said.

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Jon Rahm also praised the comeback, calling what Kim had achieved “nothing short of remarkable.”

Despite his recent success, Anthony Kim does not expect to continue playing professionally indefinitely.

During the Rogan interview, he said he believes he has about three or four years left in his golfing career. His health struggles and physical deformity have played a significant role in that decision.