‘I Don’t Know What Happened’: LIV Golf Pro Brought to Tears After Facing Heartbreak at Oakmont

Carlos Ortiz, the Mexican golfer, is all over the internet, even though he didn’t win the U.S Open 2025. While top players like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy struggled to make their way into the finals, Ortiz made his way into the final round in a very composed form. Standing at the 113th as per OWGR, he overcame all the major titans that stood in the Top 25. His performance at the U.S Open at Oakmont has surely proven that he is one of the top and best golfers in the world right now. He remained unfettered by the challenges put forward by the hellish Oakmont golf course. He took on the rough greens, the 168 bunkers, and the rainy, soaked wet ground at the final round with ease. However, being one of the best, he was disappointed for not finishing 1st.

Ortiz’s best score came at round three when he finished 3 under par 67, scoring birdies on the 4th, 6th, 12th, and 14th holes. His final round score was 3 over par 283 after rounds of 71-72-67-73. These scores might seem underwhelming if it were a normal golf course, but finishing just 3 over at Oakmont could be a lifetime achievement. As only eight players are on the list of golfers who finished the tournament at Oakmont under par. This includes the current U.S Open Champion J.J. Spaun. However, losing a major title, especially when you hustle relentlessly for years, and you get so close to it, just to lose it. Ortiz seemed overwhelmed by disappointment after the match.

Despite going through emotional turmoil, Ortiz still took time to talk to the reporters and express his feelings. He expressed his grief, saying, “Obviously a bit disappointed in the way, I don’t know what happened, but I mean I did everything I could.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

His willingness to give interviews in spite of his own devastation proves that he is also one of the best personalities in sports. Hailing from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Ortiz became the third Mexican ever to win a PGA Tour event. He ended a 42-year winless streak that was inflicted upon the Mexicans. His emotional feelings are understandable, as golf is not just his passion; it is a family sport for him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He started playing golf at the age of 7 along with his father, grandfather, and mother. His only goal is to become one of the best golfers in the world. Being a patriot, he wishes to inspire the young generation of Mexico. Well, he can rejoice because not just Mexicans but the whole world is celebrating his new achievement at Oakmont. Who are the other LIV Golfers who made it to the final rounds?

Other LIV Golfers at the finals

Tyrell Hatton shared the 4th position with Ortiz. Hatton was playing his 41st major with his previous best performance being a Top 5 finish at the 2016 Open. His best finish at a U.S Open happened this year, which makes us wonder, Ortiz and Hatton might have clinched the title if not for Oakmont. He finished the final round for 2-over-par 72, with an overall of 3 over 283.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jon Rahm’s winless streak of majors in 2025 continues, but he still did not leave without putting up a fight. Rahm had a good start, scoring one under 69, but the next two rounds were not so good. In the next two rounds, he scored 5 over 75 and 3 over 73, which became the reason for his T5 position. However, he finished the final round and recorded a great score of 3 under 67. Brooks Koepka also displayed a great performance, finishing T12. He teed off the first round, scoring two under 68. He finished the final round with a 6 over (68-74-73-71). But he did score a total of 12 birdies in the tournament. Finally, Patrick Reed and Marc Leishman finished T23 and T38, respectively.