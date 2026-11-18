After 11 seasons as one of the most dependable fixtures on the LPGA Tour, five-time U.S. Solheim Cup veteran Megan Khang is heading back to Qualifying School for the first time since 2015. The 29-year-old isn’t traveling to Mobile, Alabama, this week to launch a career, but to reclaim the full-time job security that slipped away on a single rotation of a golf ball.

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Khang finished 103rd in the 2026 Race to the CME Globe standings, narrowly missing the top-100 cutoff required to retain full Category 11 status for 2027. Starting Thursday, November 19, she will tee it up in the 90-hole final stage of LPGA Q-Series at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove, where only the top 25 and ties earn tour cards.

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“I signed up for the final stage Q-School not knowing where I’m standing,” Khang told Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols. “I don’t really want to go. All I know is I paid for it, and I’m like, $3,000? Geez. I feel like I should just go just for the price.”

One Rotation From Safety

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Khang’s regular season came down to her 72nd hole at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, where she tied for 43rd at one-over 281. Facing a 20-foot birdie putt on 72nd on Sunday, Khang needed to drop it to move into a tie for 37th and climb inside the top 100.

The ball stopped roughly one rotation short. That razor-thin miss left South Korea’s Dongeun Lee holding the final full-status spot at No. 100 (finishing less than six-hundredths of a point ahead of Lilia Vu at No. 101), while Khang was knocked out of the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship for the first time in her career.

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The Putting Slide Behind the Drop

Since joining the tour as a teenager in 2016, Khang has built a steady career highlighted by her 2023 CPKC Women’s Open triumph and five consecutive Solheim Cup appearances, including Team USA’s campaign in September 2026. In 2026, however, a mid-summer slump that included four straight missed cuts across July and August derailed her consistency, and she finished 146th in Strokes Gained: Putting.

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The struggles began around the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, prompting Khang to hire putting coach Stephen Sweeney to rebuild her stroke and mindset.

“I definitely had to let go of the reins a lot more this year than I’m used to because I’m such a control freak,” Khang explained. “The ego had to get kicked to the curb for me to grow into a better player for the future.”

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Understanding the LPGA Priority List Stakes

Even if Khang falters in Alabama, she will not be locked out of the tour completely. Because she finished inside the top 125 on the points list (and holds past-champion status from her 2023 win), she falls into Category 16 on the 2027 LPGA Priority List. However, moving up to Category 15 through Q-School makes a massive difference in how her season operates:

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Priority Tier How Earned 2027 Schedule Impact Category 11 (Missed) Nos. 81 to 100 on 2026 CME Points List Full entry into nearly all standard events; complete control over annual schedule. Category 15 (Q-School Goal) Top 25 and ties at Final Q-Series Secures entry into most full-field tournaments without relying on sponsor invites. Category 16 (Current Fallback) Nos. 101 to 125 on 2026 CME Points List Conditional status; limited early starts and heavy reliance on mid-season reshuffles.

Even with a Q-School miss, Khang’s past-champion status and top-125 finish keep her on tour in 2027, though with reduced schedule flexibility.

For an established tour veteran, Q-School serves as a vital insurance policy to avoid spending 2027 on standby. The tournament also features a $150,000 purse for those who survive the 72-hole cut, giving Khang a clear opportunity to recoup her $3,000 entry fee while locking up her playing privileges.

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A Whirlwind Week Off the Course

Khang’s trip to Mobile caps an emotionally intense stretch away from the ropes. Shortly after her birthday, longtime boyfriend Travis Fraser proposed, a surprise that left Khang in tears. After missing the top 100 in Florida on Sunday, the Massachusetts native stayed in the state to make her inaugural WTGL debut for Boston Common Golf on Monday night.

Khang struck the first tee shot in Boston Common franchise history and split her singles points against Motor City Golf Club’s Lexi Thompson before catching a flight to Alabama to prepare for Thursday’s opening round.

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The 90-Hole Test Ahead

Moved from December to November this year to avoid the severe weather that shortened the 2025 tournament, the Final Q-Series tests players across two rounds each on Magnolia Grove’s Falls and Crossings courses before a final 18-hole sprint on the Crossings layout on Monday, November 23.

When Khang first navigated LPGA Qualifying in 2015, she tied for sixth to earn her rookie card. Eleven years later, she returns to Mobile with a Solheim Cup resume, a tour victory, and a clear perspective on the challenge ahead. “Yeah, it sucks,” Khang said of the setback. “But, you know, it’s a learning lesson. I’ll come back stronger from it.” Over the next 90 holes, the veteran has a prime opportunity to turn an unwanted detour into the foundation for a 2027 resurgence.