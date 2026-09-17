’I Don’t See a Problem’: Colt Knost Makes Strong Case for Controversial Amateur Reinstatement Amid USGA Debate

Colt Knost’s goal of amateur reinstatement has divided the golf world. Some support him, while others oppose the idea, saying it could be unfair to amateurs who have not played professional golf. Amid this chaos, the USGA, which assesses these applications case-by-case, has put Knost’s application on hold. The governing body says the review is focused on the role and purpose of reinstatement and waiting periods and how they affect the amateur game. But the American professionals’ own definition of what’s right and what’s wrong shows a different view of the situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think we just need to come up with some very specific guidelines here. Like I said earlier, if you play a certain number of times on the Korn Ferry Tour, you get this many years. Like once again, I’m not trying to win the USGA Mid-Am. I bring up the Crump Cup because so many people are like, ‘You’re a professional. You can go play state opens. You can play Monday qualifiers.’ I’m like, ‘Or I could go play Pine Valley for 4 days. Which one sounds better to you?'” Colt Knost told Andy Johnson on Fried Egg Golf.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And by the way, the Crump Cup, which is a big-time amateur event, people take it seriously, but also there’s a group of people that are in there having a good time, having cocktails in the bar during the evening and just playing golf and having fun. Like, I don’t see the problem with wanting to go play events like that. Like I said, Pine Valley, Seminole, LA Country Club – this isn’t Monday qualifiers. This isn’t Jicky Jack events. This is fun. And those people that play in those events? Okay. You have to be invited. They are very, very good players. It is not like when they pull their clubs out to go fly up to the Crump Cup that they’re knocking cobwebs and dust off their clubs, okay?”

Colt Knost’s central complaint is that the USGA’s current system is opaque and inconsistently applied. It leaves players unable to plan their return to amateur golf with any certainty. He argues that the governing body should publish explicit, tiered guidelines rather than relying on case-by-case discretion.

ADVERTISEMENT

He cited John Curran’s reinstatement as an example, while his own application sits on hold under the current system. During his time on the Korn Ferry Tour, Curran made $268,650 in prize money. On the PGA Tour, he made $3,172,284 across 93 events. Knost made $4,330,438 on the PGA Tour in 199 starts. Therefore, he believes that Curran could be a better player than him and still got the reinstatement.

Knost rejects the notion that turning professional should be a lifetime ban from amateur competition. He frames it as outdated. He also pointed to NIL deals, sponsorships, and content monetization. All of these let college amateurs earn significant income while retaining their status. Therefore, lines are already blurred between professionals and amateurs.

ADVERTISEMENT

To address this problem, Colt Knost proposed a new tiered system. He said that playing for one to three years on the Korn Ferry Tour should trigger a two- or three-year ban before amateur reinstatement. Similarly, five or more years on the Korn Ferry Tour should mean a five-year ban. Similarly, one year of play on the PGA Tour should be a five-year ban, while more than five years should mean a 10-year ban.

Colt Knost has repeatedly stressed that his goal is not to win the U.S. Mid-Amateur, chase a Masters invitation, or captain a Walker Cup team. Instead, he wants access to invitation-only amateur events like the Crump Cup, where the atmosphere blends serious competition with social camaraderie. For Knost, amateur golf at this level is about fun, tradition, and community, not exemptions or trophies.

ADVERTISEMENT

But many fans argue that allowing former pros to return as amateurs turns prestigious events into retirement leagues. These ex-Tour pros would be playing against amateurs with 9-to-5 jobs. Tournaments, such as the 2025 U.S. Mid-Amateur and the U.S. Senior Amateur, heavily featured former professionals deep in match play. But defenders say golfers must face a multi-year ban before reinstatement, so their game won’t be nearly as good as it was while playing professionally.

Amid the wait for the decision, Colt Knost is performing his other duties. He is an on-air analyst for CBS Sports golf broadcasts. He also co-hosts “Gravy and The Sleaze” with Drew Stoltz on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio and hosts the SubPar podcast. On one SubPar podcast, he drew a stark comparison between Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colt Knost stunned by Scottie Scheffler

Knost is a big admirer of the World No. 1. On a SubPar podcast, he highlighted a trait of Scheffler that impresses him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In his last 100 events on the PGA Tour, he obviously has 22 wins, but he has 58 top-5s! The guy doesn’t play bad. That percentage right there is just ridiculous,” Knost said.

Knost said Scheffler’s week-after-week play is outstanding, and he’s never seen anyone else do it besides Tiger Woods. Regardless of the event, the World No. 1 shows up to play. He treats every event equally, whether it’s a regular PGA Tour event, a Signature Event, or a major championship.

Scheffler’s remarkable consistency is exactly the kind of sustained excellence that makes the debate over former professionals returning to amateur golf so complicated. As Knost waits for clarity on his own reinstatement, his admiration for Scheffler highlights just how much experience and competitive quality a former Tour player can carry into amateur competition.