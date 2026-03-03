‘I Don’t Think He Played His Best’: Dustin Johnson Fires Honest Verdict on Anthony Kim’s Stunning LIV Win

After being out in the wild for 12 years, few expected Anthony Kim to return to golf, but in February 2024, joined LIV. However, it was far from a storybook return as Kim struggled and was relegated after the 2025 season. But even the 4Aces didn’t expect what happened next as Anthony Kim went and won the LIV Golf Adelaide. In what has now been called golf’s greatest comeback, Kim beat overnight leaders Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau to finish top of the leaderboard. Yet despite that, Dustin Johnson believes that it wasn’t Kim’s best performance.

“I don’t think he played his best, but he just struggled to get it in the hole,” Johnson said as per Flushing It. “I think a lot of us struggle to get it in the hole around that golf course. I know I do. I think I had my best finish ever this year, and that was 17th. That golf course, I’ve played it six or seven times, and I just struggle around there.”

“I just knew he was playing well. It was a really special moment. I think it was great for the game of golf. It was great for LIV. Obviously, it was great for our team, the Aces, and most importantly, it was great for him and his family.”

The result stunned many, and Johnson, the 4Aces captain, emphasized how proud he was of Kim. He pointed out the work he put in and the struggles Kim went through, from battling addiction and injuries before making his comeback in 2024 to his first win in more than fifteen years.

Anthony Kim started the final round of the event five shots behind Rahm and DeChambeau before putting on a show. He sank nine birdies, including four in a row, which helped him seize control of the event. It meant that by the end of his run, Kim finished at the top of the leaderboard with 23 under.

Meanwhile, Rahm ended the event three shots behind, while DeChambeau finished six shots behind Kim. Few expected the 40-year-old to win it, especially after he finished the Saudi International in a tie for fifth, his first top-ten finish in more than a decade.

Anthony Kim opens up on LIV Golf Adelaide win

However, now having returned to winning ways, Kim wants more. Not just more wins, but more family hugs after his daughter, Bella, ran onto the green to hug her dad in Adelaide. Kim, a recovering addict, said in an interview that he now craves that hug and plans to keep chasing it. Yet despite his incredible performance in Adelaide, Anthony Kim wasn’t thinking about the way he was playing.

“I don’t think there was a moment where I started to think, I’m playing better than I was before,” Kim said as per SCMP. “But I think not worrying about the results and just trying to get better every day, that process clicked at some point. I don’t know when that was.”

Yet, whether that crossed his mind or not, Kim goes into LIV Golf Hong Kong as one of the favorites for the individual title. Not only that, for the 4Aces, their impressive start means that they’ve become a threat to the Fireball GC’s team crown.

Dustin Johnson echoed the same and believes that they’ve got a strong team after the additions of Kim and Thomas Detry. But only time will tell if they can take Fireball GC’s crown away.