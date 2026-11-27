Australian golfer and Former LIV Golfer Lucas Herbert had plenty to celebrate in 2026. In July, he shot a 62 at Royal Birkdale, matching the lowest score in major championship history. He also picked up two LIV Golf wins, making it one of the best years of his career. But now, the Australian is facing a very different situation. LIV’s bankruptcy filing shows that he is owed more than a million, money he may never get back. And he is not alone. Jon Rahm is owed $7.47 million, while Bryson DeChambeau is waiting on another $5.77 million.

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After a first-round 74 at the Australian PGA Championship, Herbert said he had little energy left for his own claim. “As frustrating as it is, I feel for those people a lot more than asking for sympathy myself.”

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The “people” he means are the small suppliers LIV left behind.

When LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, it revealed just how many people were still waiting for their money. The filing listed its 30 largest unpaid creditors, with Herbert ranked 24th. The Australian is owed $1.4 million. According to the Financial Times, these figures cover LIV’s unpaid obligations for the third quarter of 2026, not the full value of the players’ remaining contracts. The list also includes Brooks Koepka, who is owed around $1.68 million after returning to the PGA Tour in January.

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Herbert has accepted that these figures may stay on paper. “Anything from this point is going to be a bonus,” he said.

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He then offered some balance. “The reality is I made a lot of money at the same time as I’m owed a lot.”

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His sympathy is for people further down the list. “There’s a lot of people who are owed a lot and it means more to them,” Herbert said, naming catering, security, event setup and media companies. “People literally can’t pay the bills because of it. I’m not in that position, fortunately.”

The impact of LIV’s collapse goes beyond the players. BBC Sport reported that five small UK businesses are still waiting for hundreds of thousands of pounds. Among them is Buckinghamshire-based caterer Global Infusion Group, which is owed £321,671 (approximately $430,000), and Suffolk cleaning company BD365 Clean, which is waiting for £75,225 (approximately $100,000). LIV has set aside just $2 million for unsecured creditors.

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The situation has also caught the attention of golf legend Sir Nick Faldo. He believes players and executives who earned millions from LIV should help pay the outstanding bills. Faldo urged them to “chip in and take care of this matter.” Bankruptcy filings also show that LIV paid golfers $50.8 million between July 31 and September 3. However, these payments alone do not prove that anyone did anything wrong.

LIV’s efforts to find a way forward also failed. A $450 million rescue offer from BC Partners was shelved after too few players agreed to sign up for the planned 2027 revamp, which CEO Scott O’Neil called “LIV 2.0.” For Herbert, the problems went beyond money. He felt players were not kept informed about what was happening.

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“I’ve got no problem saying we were poorly communicated with as players throughout the season,” he said.

Herbert had already decided against returning to LIV before its collapse. Despite the money he is owed, he stands by that choice. “I’m still very happy with the decision I made – it doesn’t look like I’m in a great position right now, but time will tell,” he said.

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He will now return to the DP World Tour in 2027, alongside Cameron Smith, after securing invitations to selected events.

But Herbert’s comments bring attention to a bigger problem. While players like him may be able to handle the money they have lost, smaller businesses do not have the same financial security. For some suppliers, these unpaid bills could make it difficult to keep their businesses running.

Meanwhile, Herbert has his own challenge to deal with on the course. He finished the first round of the Australian PGA Championship at T108, ten shots behind leader Haydn Barron. With the cut set at the top 65 and ties, he needed a strong second round at The Lakes to keep his tournament alive.