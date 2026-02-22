‘I Got Mad’: LPGA Champ Admits Flash of Anger During $1.8M Finale

More often than not, winning is everything that matters in a golf event. But there are some events where certain incidents overpower the happiness of winning. The World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul was juggling something similar at the $1.8 million Honda LPGA Thailand 2026. Memory of something that went down in the last round led to frustration, but she did acknowledge something every golfer needs to know.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I don’t think our group got a warning, so I don’t see the group in front at all. I just saw her on 16, 17, 18 — or 15, sorry, 15 because they waved us up to the green. I don’t think I got stressed, like stressed-stressed. I know what I do and then what I have and what I think I really committed. Even I just got mad a little bit on 13 that I put it in the bunker. I hit it so perfect and then my caddie say, when you hit, it’s a gust of wind, into the wind. I was like, ah,” Jeeno Thitikul said at the media conference after the 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously, I [was] trying to stay patient and then, you know, when you hit it good doesn’t mean it’s going to turn out to be good, so you have to stay patient. I told myself, no worry. You got everything. Sometimes you can’t control.”

Imago June 06, 2025: Jeeno Thitikul sets up her putt during the ShopRite LPGA, Golf Damen Classic Presented by Acer in Galloway, NJ. /CSM Galloway United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250606_zma_c04_118 Copyright: xMikexLangishx

The Thai golfer won the event with a final score of 24-under par. She carded rounds of 67-63-66-68 to finish at 264 strokes. However, it was not easy at all. Japanese golfer Chizzy Iwai was breathing down Thitikul’s neck.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand winner started her final round with a 2-stroke lead. She birdied the last three holes of Round 3 to reach a score of 20-under par. This had set big expectations and pressure in front of the home crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The final round became like a duel between her and Iwai. Iwai was coming from a bogey-less 2nd and 3rd round. And then she started the front nine with birdies on holes 1 and 2, and an eagle on hole 7. She even managed an eagle on hole 10.

On the other hand, Thitikul started the front nine of the last round with four birdies and a bogey. Her 10th hole was a birdie, too. But then she hit a bogey on hole 13, and the two were tied from there. So, every swing from holes 13 to 18 carried significant weight. That’s the reason she got a little mad at hole 13 after the bogey.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she acknowledged that some things are beyond a golfer’s control. This is something every professional can learn from her. Often, golfers get irritated when things aren’t going as planned. Instead of doing any good, this frustration further hinders their performance. Although the 2025 CME Group Tour Championship winner was mad for a while, she focused on her game.

While the competition got intense, the 8x LPGA winner was playing her own game. As she highlighted, she didn’t know what was happening with the leaderboard or in Iwai’s group. She finally got to see Iwai on hole 15 when fans waved at both of them until they reached the tee.

ADVERTISEMENT

It looks like Jeeno Thitikul has started her 2026 LPGA campaign right where she left off in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeeno Thitikul’s dominance on the LPGA Tour

After turning pro in 2020, the Thai golfer has established herself as the LPGA’s premier force. She already has 8 wins, record-setting scoring averages, and massive earnings that vaulted her into the tour’s all-time top 10 by the age of 23.

Many fans are seeing her dominance as something similar to what Scottie Scheffler has shown on the PGA Tour. Just like the massive difference between Scheffler and Rory McIlroy in ranking points, there’s a significant gap between Thitikul and Nelly Korda.

The World No. 1 has an average of 11.51 Rolex Rankings points across her 38 events. On the other hand, Nelly Korda has an average of 7.57 points in her 35 events. Thitikul overtook Korda in August 2025, after the AIG Women’s Open. The Thai golfer finished T30, while the former World No. 1 was at T36. Since then, the difference between the two has only increased, and at a quick pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

After her T30 finish at the AIG Women’s Open, Jeeno Thitikul always made it to the top 10 in the remaining 6 events she played on the LPGA Tour. This included her wins at the 2025 Buick LPGA Shanghai and the 2025 CME Group Tour Championship. Apart from that, she finished runner-up at the FM Championship and the Kroger Queen City Championship, along with a T4 at the Maybank Championship and T7 at the CPKC Women’s Open.

The Thai professional similarly started her 2026 campaign. She debuted at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and finished at T7 with a score of 4-under par 212. Nelly Korda won the controversial event that didn’t see the completion of all four rounds. The 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand was her event of the season, and she won it.

That consistency on the LPGA Tour makes her moment of irritation in Pattaya even more telling. Even at the height of her dominance, Jeeno Thitikul showed that frustration can surface. However, champions are not defined by those moments but by how quickly they steady themselves.