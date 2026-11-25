Hitting a golf shot in front of millions is stressful enough. Hitting it with $4 million on the line and a partner counting on you is something else entirely. Paige Spiranac has now revealed how heavy that combination became at this year’s Internet Invitational.

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Speaking with Dan Rapaport, Spiranac was asked about the most nerve-racking experience since she stopped playing professionally and whether the Internet Invitational topped the list. It did, and she did not dress it up.

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“Internet Invitational. I was blacked out. I was so nervous. And then at this last one, there was this moment when I potentially had to step up and do something for my team. I had to step away for a second. I had a full-blown panic attack.”

She further admitted what caused it, “One, you don’t want to let your team down. There’s so much pressure. It’s a very weird environment where there’s just a lot going on at all times. It’s hot. You’re overwhelmed. You’re overstimulated. And then you have so much money. And then there are also real-life consequences.

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“Like, you know, if you mess up, everyone is going to see it and comment on it, and it becomes like a whole big storyline in and of itself.”

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There was more behind that anxiety than the prize money. Spiranac was returning to an event where her previous appearance had ended in a wave of online abuse. In the 2025 final, she played alongside Frankie Borrelli and Malosi Togisala against Brad Dalke, Cody “Beef” Franke, and Francis Ellis. Cameras caught her pressing down grass around Togisala’s ball in the rough, prompting accusations that she had improved his lie. She later admitted she did not know she had violated a rule.

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The incident drew intense backlash. Spiranac said she received tens of thousands of death threats and stepped away from social media. Her team eventually lost the final on the 18th hole, but the controversy followed her long after the tournament ended.

This year’s return brought its own challenge. Spiranac was back at Payne’s Valley, the same course where the previous edition’s final had unfolded. Speaking with Rick Shiels, she recalled feeling the effects even during a practice round with Riggs.

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“I thought I did, like, a year, honestly, of work. I was in therapy. Like, I really did everything I could to prepare for this moment. I stepped on that first tee of Payne’s Valley after a year, and I was shaking.”

She described the feeling as a reminder of the previous year’s experience, calling it “true PTSD” to be back in that environment. She also sought advice from Dave Portnoy and friends from Fore Play and Bob Does Sports, who encouraged her to return.

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Spiranac’s Return Ends Before the Final

Despite the preparation, Spiranac’s return was not particularly smooth on the course. Partnering Bobby Ray, she lost her opening scramble match 4&2 to Roger Steele and Short Game King. She recovered with two wins in her next three matches, including an alternate-shot victory with Jake Adams, but her run ended when Team Grant Horvat was eliminated in the sudden-death knockout.

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The second edition had raised the stakes considerably. The purse increased from $1 million in 2025 to $4 million in 2026, with each member of the winning trio taking home approximately $1.33 million. Riggs, Nick “Fat Perez” Stubbe and Bobby Ray eventually claimed the title.

Spiranac has said she wants another shot at winning the tournament in 2027. Given the backlash after her first appearance and the anxiety she experienced on returning, simply stepping back onto the course was a significant challenge.