‘I Have Respect for Him’: Nick Faldo Issues Strong Response to Bryson DeChambeau Over Strategy Row

Round one of the 154th Open saw tense competition yesterday, but Bryson DeChambeau’s unexpected comeback stood out like a sore thumb. However, even before the former World No. 1 stepped onto the course, Sir Nick Faldo had criticized his strategic approach to links golf, stating he has “zero clue of strategy.” So naturally, DeChambeau had to respond to Faldo’s remarks after posting a strong 3-under 67. He said in his post-round interview that he felt he “did a really good job” regarding his strategy and ball placement. Now, on the second day of The Open, Faldo issued a strong reply to his earlier comments on his podcast.

“So anyway, the Bryson thing, the strategy thing, has gone too far, as usual. Yes, I’m an analyst on a podcast, and they say something fine. But, number one, I’m a big fan of Bryson; let’s get that out. We text each other through the season,” Faldo clarified.

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“I have respect for him and his game. But it is fair to say that over the last couple of years, he hasn’t shown much strategy on a links golf course. And I believe I know a little bit about strategy from my day. But, interestingly, day one threw the strategy thing into the ring, talked about it, did it, played it, and shot a great score. Now, if he keeps doing that, and the way the golf course is playing—hard and fast it’s been—you all agree strategy will be the key to becoming the champion golfer of the year. So I do wish him all the best if he keeps it going and keeps playing well. Maybe he will be right there on Sunday to be the champion golfer of the year. All the best.”

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DeChambeau skipped the media scrum but spoke briefly to R&A media, where he doubled down on strategy.

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“I think you’ve got to be a lot more ‘strategic’ out on the golf course. I feel like I did a really good job today of being incredibly strategic and focusing super hard on placing it in the right places. Besides 18, I placed the ball in some good areas. I just need to hit more fairways. Other than that, I feel like my ‘strategy’ was nice today.”

Faldo’s criticism carried weight—he won The Open three times (1987, 1990, 1992) and knows links golf. This won’t be the first time Faldo has pointed out errors in Bryson’s game.

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In April 2025, Faldo passed a verdict on LIV Golf League players, calling them ‘soft’ and ‘lucky.’ He believed that the fear of failure was an important trait, and it made players better. Well, he pointed out that the LIV star lacked that but quickly dismissed the narrative of dislike.

“That’s b****t; I like the guy. I texted him after he won the U.S. Open. I don’t like the way he plays sometimes, which I’m allowed to criticize,” he told The Times of London.

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Scottish professional Colin Montgomerie, watching from the sidelines, offered a different take. He pointed to results rather than rhetoric. He noted that although DeChambeau didn’t use his driver, his play was strong and aligned with the crosswind on the course.

“As Nick says, right, well, okay, I told him to do this, and he, and he’s done it, so everyone’s with him, so I think he’s having fields that they’re winning. I mean, he didn’t take his driver out much yesterday, Bryson. He tried to play the course the way it was intended to be played. But yeah, both are right. Nick was right about the first three majors, and Bryson has been right about this one. So it’s three to one for Nick. How’s that?” He laughed.

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DeChambeau will tee off for his second round at 3:04 pm BST. Whether he can continue to clap back at critics remains to be seen.