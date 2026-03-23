“I Know Who I Am”: Kai Trump Opens Up on How She Confronts Social Media Backlash

For Kai Trump, being Donald Trump’s granddaughter means the spotlight is permanent and the criticism is guaranteed. She has accepted both. What she refuses to accept is letting either one change who she actually is.

During a Q&A video on her YouTube channel, Kai Trump was asked how she handles the pressure that comes with a growing social media presence. “Well let’s just say social media can be really tough. There can be a lot of false stuff out there. I kind of manage it the same way where I know who I am at the end of the day. My close family circle knows who I am and yeah I mean social media does come with a lot of pressure, but I think if you stay true to yourself, it doesn’t really affect you as much.”

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She has already had to live by that mindset. In March 2026, Kai posted a YouTube vlog titled “I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon.” In that scene, she showed her shopping at the upscale LA grocery store and joked about going “bankrupt.” The backlash was swift.

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Critics called the video tone-deaf and insensitive, arguing it was wrong to flaunt luxury spending and taxpayer-funded security at a time when many Americans were facing financial hardship.

It was not her first brush with online criticism, though. When Kai turned 18 in 2025, a TikTok of her celebrating with friends went viral, sparking a divisive debate where some defended her and others criticized her behavior. Even ordinary teenage moments do not exist outside the political spotlight for her.

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She had spoken about the issue before. In November 2025, during a conversation with her aunt Lara Trump on “My View with Lara Trump,”

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Kai Trump said, “People say whatever they want to say at the end of the day. I know what’s true and I know the type of person I am. It doesn’t really matter.”

That was before the Erewhon backlash and before the TikTok moment. Saying the same thing now, after both, makes it harder to dismiss as just a talking point.

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In the Q&A session, she not only talked about the pressure. But she also shared about her personal likings and more.

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Inside Kai Trump’s world away from golf

Outside golf, Kai Trump’s life looks a little different right now. A wrist injury treated in January has kept her sidelined for two months, which has also forced her to rethink what she does with her time. From giving a shout-out to her mom for helping her in doing day-to-day work like opening water bottles, etc.

Beyond that, she also shared about her hobbies.

She loves working out, running, golf, tennis, and pickleball, but admits those barely count right now given the injury. What has filled that gap is something more unexpected: learning about business and how to build one.

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The 18-year-old’s music taste is equally hard to box in. The Weeknd, Lana Del Rey, Adele, Mac Miller, ABBA, Michael Jackson, Bon Jovi, and house music like John Summit all make the playlist. Kai Trump pulled up Spotify mid-answer to prove it.

And when it comes to dessert, she keeps it simple. No elaborate sweet tooth, just toasted marshmallows. For someone training for a half marathon this summer and managing life in the public eye, that kind of straightforward answer feels very on-brand for Kai Trump.