‘I’ll Be Sad’: Scottie Scheffler Voices Concern as PGA Tour Event Faces a Major Fall From Grace

As we all know, the PGA Tour is transitioning into a two-tier system starting in 2028. Although it is currently a playoff opener, the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis will no longer be part of the Tour’s elite “Championship Series.” This ends its run as a premier stop. The news dropped just as players arrived at TPC Southwind this week, and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler responded by calling the tournament extremely important to his career.

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“Yeah, I played — this was actually my second start on the PGA TOUR. I played the Byron when I was in high school, and I got an exemption into this tournament as well. I’ve received two sponsor’s exemptions, and I’m extremely grateful for the opportunities I’ve had from this tournament. I’ll be sad to see it go,” Scottie Scheffler said ahead of the St. Jude Championship when asked about his reaction to the event losing its premier status.

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“We love coming back to Memphis, and I think the golf course is really good. Hopefully it will be part of it in some capacity. Yeah, if it’s not, I’ll definitely be sad to see it leave.”

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The World No. 1 played the two events during his high school time in 2014. He performed exceptionally well in the Byron Nelson Championship for someone playing his first-ever PGA Tour event and finished tied for 22nd. However, as the field strength grew at the St. Jude Championship, he missed the cut there after rounds of 71 and 76. Then, he played this event the second time in 2018, when he finished tied for 43rd.

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Although Scheffler’s early Memphis appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Classic included a missed cut in 2014 and a T43 finish in 2018, he has since built a strong record at TPC Southwind. The World No. 1 is making his seventh consecutive Memphis start in 2026 and has recorded three top-five finishes there since 2020, including fourth in 2024 and tied for third in 2025.

His consistent presence in Memphis since 2020 reflects the tournament’s established place on his schedule.

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He has always said that he enjoys coming back to Memphis and playing at the event. Even during the 2024 press conference, he said that it’s “good to be back here in Memphis.” He called the course a little easier than he would expect of a playoff venue and said the fans are welcoming, which makes the St. Jude Championship an event he would always like to come back to.

However, it might not be possible for Scottie Scheffler to come and play it regularly starting in 2028. He will likely be playing the top-tier events, while the St. Jude Championship will lose its premier status. The PGA Tour confirmed that the FedEx St. Jude Championship will be cut from the 15‑city Championship Series.

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The event was elevated in 2019 when the FedEx St. Jude Classic became a World Golf Championships event (WGC–FedEx St. Jude Invitational). It was then reconstituted in 2022 as the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Tournament and city officials, as well as FedEx, have publicly described the decision as disappointing. However, discussions are going on to continue keeping professional golf in Memphis in some form.

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But for now, Scottie Scheffler is focused only on this week. The temperature is expected to rise to 100°F. When asked about preparations, the 30-year-old said that he would be drinking an ample amount of water. However, he won’t drink too much to be waterlogged. Besides plain water, he would also consume electrolytes to ensure hydration.

As the St. Jude Championship faces an uncertain future beyond 2027, Scottie Scheffler’s appreciation for the tournament makes its potential departure from the elite schedule all the more meaningful.