‘I’m Disappointed’: PGA Tour Pro Blasts Immediate Media Request After Painful Travelers Championship Finish

Ben James had already made a statement at TPC River Highlands before his first round this week. When asked if he’d met Tiger Woods, who was on-site to unveil the Tour’s 2028 restructuring plans, the 23-year-old said he missed him because he was at home sleeping. This was his home event, his week, and he was treating it like one. He then opened with a composed 2-under 68. But by Sunday, after a closing 3-over 73 that left him at 4-under for the week and tied for 62nd in a $20M Signature Event, that composure gave way to something more honest.

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“I’m disappointed now, it’s hard with the media because you guys pull me five minutes after I sign my card,” he added. “You give me another hour, and I’ll be just fine.”

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Five minutes off the 18th green, where the home crowd had just given him a standing ovation, and reporters were already asking him to process a weekend that clearly stung. Still, James didn’t deflect any questions.

“Definitely need to kind of sit back and think about this weekend,” he said when asked about his takeaways. “Not my best stuff…. It was really cool, every putt you make, you get a big round of applause, every good shot. So, [overall] it was a really fun week. Just not the finish I would like, but that’s golf. Again, very thankful for the support I had over this week.”

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What made the finish more painful, perhaps, is who was watching. This was James’ first time competing at TPC River Highlands as a professional, having received sponsor exemptions as an amateur in 2022 and 2023, missing the cut both times. The Signature Event format, no 36-hole cut, meant he finally saw all four rounds of the tournament he grew up near, and he played them in front of family who flew in for the occasion.

“Mom and Dad have done so much…. My parents have for sure [sacrificed] for me to be in the position [in]… So I can’t thank them enough. I know they’re not looking at my score, they’re just… I’m ready to be loved by them after this long day today and the long week, but very thankful to have good parents.”

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Ben James’ path to the 2026 Travelers Championship

The week at TPC River Highlands was the third chapter of a professional career that has opened at a remarkable pace. James is a four-time All-American at the University of Virginia and a PGA Tour University graduate (a program that grants direct access to the Tour to top collegiate performers).

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He turned professional early in June and made his mark immediately at the RBC Canadian Open, where he held the 36-hole lead before fading over the weekend. A remarkable debut still. He then finished inside the top 25 at the U.S. Open, confirming the Canadian result wasn’t a fluke.

At Travelers, he was in his ninth professional round as a Tour member. And he said as much when asked about his comfort level on Tour: “It’s been my, I don’t know, ninth round out here. I don’t know, I’m just kind of riding the wave, I guess. But it’s just about playing good golf at the end of the day.”

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His next two starts are the ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club beginning July 9, and the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic on July 16. Both are non-Signature events where he’ll have a cleaner opportunity to compete for a first professional win.