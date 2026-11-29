Stephanie Bunque went from worrying about losing her playing privileges to achieving two major goals over the weekend. After earning her playing status on the LET in May, the Australian was outside the top 70 of the Order of Merit, putting her full playing privileges at risk. A T15 finish in Korea last month helped her climb back inside the bubble. But her status remained uncertain heading into the season finale.

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The 28-year-old needed a strong finish at the 2026 season-ending Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España to ensure she stayed inside the bubble. And she delivered, finishing tied 15th on Sunday at seven-under par to secure 67th place in the Order of Merit. However, just a day before, Bunque did more than just retain her playing privileges, an unexpected double success that appears to have left her stunned.

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“I’m kind of in shock, to be honest,” Bunque told a reporter. “I started off with a birdie, and I was pretty pleased with that, and I kind of just told myself, ‘just make more birdies.’ That was sort of just the aim of the game. I didn’t really have a number in mind. And yeah, I just kept making birdies. Like, it was a lot of fun. It was sick.”

Besides earning her card, the Aussie set the course record by shooting ten-under-par 61 on Saturday. She achieved that career milestone by shooting ten birdies in the bogey-free third round.

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“I was pretty pleased to turn at four. And then when I went birdie, birdie 10 and 11, I was kind of starting to think, ‘Okay, I could catch fire here,’” she said about when she realized she was about to do something special. “It was a bit of a mental game to sort of not get ahead of myself and sort of still stay present. I think I did a pretty good job of that and like I said, I just wanted to keep making birdies.”

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After opening with rounds of 75 and 68, Stephanie Bunque sat 33rd on the leaderboard. However, a strong Saturday performance saw her climb to seventh, putting her in a much stronger position to secure her tour card. Unfortunately, she couldn’t carry that momentum into Sunday. The Australian carded three bogeys on the front nine before adding a double bogey and another bogey on the back, finishing with a one-over-par 73.

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While Stephanie Bunque will be celebrating securing her playing privileges, Huang Anna had even more reason to rejoice after winning the season finale in Spain. The 18-year-old carded rounds of 67, 63, 66 and 69 to finish 19-under par, claiming her fifth victory on the LET despite being only in her second season as a pro. While both players have plenty to celebrate, the same cannot be said for several others.

Players who failed to earn their LET cards

India’s Vani Kapoor was among the biggest names to suffer the setback. She entered the season finale at No. 71 with 330.05 points, just 0.53 points behind Aditi Ashok in 70th, but failed to make up the difference in Spain. Wales’ Chloe Williams also fell short despite a T26 finish, having started the week at No. 73 with 313.63 points. Morocco’s Maha Haddioui, who entered at No. 74, finished T51 at three-over par, while Spain’s Amaia Latorre (No. 76) could only manage a T33 finish at even par.

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Sweden’s Corinne Vidén and England’s Liz Young also missed out on the top 70 after finishing T37 in Spain. Vidén entered the finale at No. 82 with 269.90 points, while Young was 83rd with 263.85 points. France’s Ariane Klotz, meanwhile, enjoyed a late boost with a T12 finish at La Cala Resort but had started the week at No. 81, leaving her with a steep climb to secure a full card.

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Ireland’s Áine Donegan, who failed to qualify for the limited-field finale, finished 90th in the final standings and will have to go through the Final Stage of LET Q-School in Morocco. Northern Ireland’s Olivia Mehaffey and Annabel Wilson face an even longer route back, having entered the final week ranked 152nd and 182nd, respectively, meaning they must return to Pre-Qualifying.

However, finishing outside the top 70 does not necessarily mean every player loses full playing privileges. Several players, including Carla Tejedo Mulet, Nuria Iturrioz, and Marta Martín, retain their cards through tournament-winner exemptions. Similarly, LPGA Tour regulars such as Lottie Woad, Anna Nordqvist, Maja Stark, and Celine Boutier have separate category exemptions that protect their playing status.