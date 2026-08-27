‘I’m Leaving Home’: Kai Trump Makes Emotional Confession Before Taking Big College Step

President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, recently took a major step in her budding golf career. The 19-year-old, who graduated from The Benjamin School, committed to the University of Miami and has begun her freshman year. However, before making that transition to college, Trump’s granddaughter made an emotional confession.

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“This is emotional. This is my last video, pretty much, before I go to college or play college golf. It’s all coming down to this last hole,” she said in a video on YouTube earlier this month. “Crazy. I know I’m going to college next week. Insane playing college golf there, but yeah, it’s crazy how I’m, like, leaving home now and leaving my friends, family.

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“I’m gonna miss my mom a lot. I think my mom, like, she’s getting very emotional too about it, so… We were leaving a store the other day, and she just started crying in the car. And I started crying. It’s not good.”

The transition to college comes at a sensitive time for the family. Kai, the eldest child of Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr., and the eldest grandchild of President Donald Trump, is leaving home just months after her mother, Vanessa, publicly disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis in May 2026.

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While pursuing her degree and competing for the University of Miami Hurricanes women’s golf team, Kai will stay relatively close to home in South Florida. Vanessa also maintains a strong local support system, including her partner, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, who resides nearby in Jupiter.

Although Kai is entering college as an amateur athlete, she already possesses high-level tournament experience. She made her LPGA Tour debut in November 2025 at The Annika at Pelican Golf Club after receiving a sponsor’s exemption. After struggling through first-round nerves with a 13-over-par 83, she bounced back in the second round with four birdies to post a 5-over-par 75. While she missed the cut, the experience against elite professionals set a strong foundation for her upcoming collegiate career.

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Inside Her Bond With “Normal Grandpa” Donald Trump

Beyond her mother’s influence, Kai frequently shares insight into her close relationship with her grandfather. Appearing on NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich Tonight, the Miami freshman described their bond as surprisingly low-key despite his status as a former U.S. President.

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“Sitting down at dinner with him, we just talk like normal people,” she explained, noting that family dinners feel “just like having a normal dinner with your family member.”

Their shared passion for golf forms the core of their relationship. Kai praised Donald Trump’s skills on the course, describing him as a formidable player who loves friendly trash talk.

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“He’s a great golfer. I’m telling you, he’s really, really good,” Kai said, adding that he frequently tries to get into her head to build her mental toughness during rounds. She also joked about their cart etiquette: “He drives the golf cart. I let him do that. He’s the driver.”

Now settling into her freshman year at Miami, Kai begins a new chapter. She will have to balance the demands of student-athlete life with the high expectations of her budding golf career.