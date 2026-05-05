‘I’m Not Ashamed’: Tiger Woods Faces U.S. Open Uncertainty After Cryptic Statement From USGA Boss

The Masters Tournament was the only constant on Tiger Woods’ schedule. But after his DUI arrest, which forced him to step away from golf, he could be back to play the U.S. Open this year instead of the Masters. Assuming that he does, will he get special treatment because of his elite status? USGA CEO Mike Whan answered that very question in an exchange with Golf Channel.

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“We’re the most open championship in the game, meaning that about half of our field comes through qualifying. So if you want to play in the U.S. Open and you have the desire to play in the U.S. Open, we give a lot of paths for that. Do we treat Tiger a little different because of Tiger’s background a little different? Of course, we do and have because we really look at your USGA resume first and foremost,” Whan said.

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“But I’m not ashamed to say that we realize that great champions have been with us a long time. New players are going to be great champions going forward. But because we’re so open, because it’s not a closed network to get into a USGA champion. In fact, it’s quite an open network. There’s 10,200 people trying to make it to one of these 156 tee times. That’s one of the things that’s the special sauce between us and the U.S. Open. And we plan to keep that special sauce just that special.”

The USGA CEO hinted at the organization’s stingy approach to exemptions, especially regarding the U.S. Open. Scheduled from June 18 to June 21, 2026, at the historic Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, the event could see Woods’ return.

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The 82x PGA Tour winner’s SUV flipped sideways while overtaking a truck near his home in Jupiter, Florida, in late-March 2026. When the law enforcers reached the scene, they found him impaired. Though Woods blew into a breathalyzer, he refused a urine test, which led to his DUI arrest. As a result, he then had to step away from golf and the media to focus on his health. However, with still over a month left for the US Open, it could be enough for him.

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But even if he returns before the third major of the season, he does not have an automatic exemption. The last time he won the U.S. Open was in 2008. So his 10-year exemption ended in 2018. He played in 2024 because of his 2019 Masters victory, which gave him a five-year exemption. But that may or may not be the case this time.

Mike Whan neither said a clear yes nor a no to giving an invitation to Tiger Woods. However, he revealed he gave him special treatment because of his USGA resume. He has 82 PGA Tour victories, of which 15 came from major wins. He is only behind Jack Nicklaus, who has a record 18 major wins. In fact, he has won the Masters five times and completed a career Grand Slam three times.

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This resume makes him seem important and deserving of special treatment. However, Whan also said that there are enough pathways already open for someone who wants to compete at the major event.

Golfers who have won the US Open in the last 10 years or any other major championship in the past few years are eligible. Similarly, the top 10 finishers and ties from the 2025 US Open can also play. The USGA can also select professionals who can play at the US Open, and they are usually past champions like Tiger Woods.

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But as Mike Whan said, half of the field qualifies openly. 18-hole local qualifiers are held across different sites, followed by 36-hole final qualifiers. Around 80 golfers advance to the field through these open pathways. Yet, if Woods returns and shows interest in competing in the major, the USGA may allow him to play directly by giving him special treatment.

While Mike Whan could be willing to give Tiger Woods special treatment, he does not believe it will be required.

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Mike Whan on Tiger Woods playing the 2026 U.S. Open

Whan does not believe that Woods could be better and play in the 2026 U.S. Open. In fact, he believes the veteran golfer might not play in any USGA championships this year.

“Obviously, what he’s going through is much bigger than golf,” he said. “I’m sure he has a lot of years to play USGA championships. I don’t think he’s going to play in any 2026 USGA championship.”