‘I’m Quite Traumatized’: Brooks Koepka’s Wife Addresses Pregnancy Rumors With Strong Message

Social media is all about connecting and sharing news quickly. The same goes for speculations, too. A story post was all it took for fans to speculate that Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, was pregnant. She uploaded a story featuring herself in a bright yellow dress, with a string of rainbow emojis placed right near her belly. This led many of her followers to assume she was pregnant. However, not only clarified the assumptions but also shared her plans about being pregnant.

“Getting ahead of this.. Absolutely positively NOT interested in being pregnant anyyyyyy time soon 😘😘😘😘😘,” she wrote in the next story featuring a DM saying, “Am I inferring correctly?!!?!?!”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Imago Credit: Jena Sims Instagram (@jenasims)

In the next story, she shared a video note asking viewers if she looked pregnant in that post. She said that she won’t be taking down the story just because some people think she is pregnant. However, she did clarify that she is not pregnant and doesn’t plan to be for a long time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people inferred about her pregnancy because of the rainbow emojis and their placement. Clarifying that, Sims said that she always uses rainbow emojis when wearing rainbow colors.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was wearing a yellow dress, which is a rainbow color. Besides that, she also had a glittery side bag. Those were the reasons she used the rainbow emojis, not because she is pregnant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What? If I was pregnant, do you think I would just throw it up on a story like that? Nah. But I’m not, and I don’t plan to be. I don’t plan to be pregnant for a long time. Actually, I’m quite traumatized by what happened. So, yeah, no, I’m not, I’m not. I’ve been drinking plenty,” she added in the video story.

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka suffered a pregnancy loss at 16 weeks in 2025. She publicly shared the same in an emotional Instagram post on October 6, 2025. She shared a carousel of images and said, “At 16 weeks, we learned that our baby’s heart had stopped beating.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even their first son, Crew, was born prematurely in July 2023 via a C-section. But during his birth, she kept the pregnancy private until the announcement. Thus, it does not seem like she would share her pregnancy news this early on Instagram.

While denying the rumors, she also acknowledged why fans assume she is pregnant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The rainbow baby storyline. Crew’s two and a half. It’s like the perfect age gap. I don’t believe in those sorts of social norms,” she said in another Instagram story.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims’s first son, Crew, was born in 2023 and is around 2.5 years old now. Many believe it to be a good age gap to have between two children. However, Jena Sims said that it could be a plan for many people, but that does not mean that her plan should be the same. She confirmed that she is quite happy with one right now and is having a good time with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka’s happy time with Crew

Jena Sims regularly shares joyful moments with Brooks Koepka and their son Crew on social media. For instance, she shared an adorable photo of Crew’s physio room during a family visit. The story featured Crew lying on the physio bed, and the physician checking his body. This came in February 2026 when Brooks Keopka also went with them to prepare for a PGA Tour event.

The family celebrated Crew Koepka’s birthday at Orlando’s Monster Jam in 2025. She shared the story of Brooks Koepka holding Crew and the two watching many Monster Trucks in the field.

“Both of my boys’ dreams coming true,” she wrote in the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from that, Brooks Koepka and family celebrated Christmas 2025 at a Monster Truck-themed arena. She also captured Koepka’s and Crew’s nose-to-nose gaze, saying that they are literally obsessed with each other.

Amid the joyful moments she continues to share with Brooks Koepka and their son Crew, Jena Sims made it clear that her focus remains on enjoying life right now. She is not looking to get pregnant for a long time. However, it is not completely out of the picture.