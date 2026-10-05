‘I Need To Pay More Tax’: Jeeno Thitikul Delivers Blunt Reality Check After Surpassing $20M LPGA Milestone

Thailand’s Atthaya ‘Jeeno’ Thitikul survived a late scare to win the 2026 Lotte Championship. The victory marked the 23-year-old LPGA star’s fourth career LPGA title and earned her a hefty $450,000 payday. With that latest prize, Thitikul became just the sixth player in LPGA history to surpass $20 million in career earnings. Mallory Kinahan, LPGA Communications Coordinator, informed her that she had surpassed the $20 million career earnings mark. Rather than dwelling on the milestone, Thitikul responded with a touch of humor, immediately turning her attention to the downside of earning more money.

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“That means I need to pay more tax,” she said, laughing, as per the transcription by ASAPtext. Still, Thitikul acknowledged that reaching such a figure was a remarkable achievement. “I mean, it definitely worked out for sure. Who is not going to be happy with the $10 million that I made?”

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“Obviously, for the people who don’t know the tax, I’m not earning like 20. I’m earning less, okay guys? I’m not that rich. I’m earning less than that. Still have a lot to pay. But obviously, I think that just come behind what we doing. The result is showing that things not — we expecting. Like I don’t think I come here and then I expecting to made like $100 million, $50 million or like $1 million or even — even CME four million check dollars.

“I don’t think we think for that, but we think how can we improve our games and stay on the Tour and quality like golf career as possible. So that’s just a bonus. Also, a tax bonus.”

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Thitikul’s lighthearted comment about paying more taxes, however, has some truth behind it. The tournament location and the player’s tax residency both determine how much a professional golfer pays. Golfers may be taxed by the jurisdiction where they earn prize money, while their home state or country may also impose taxes on their income. As a result, a player’s headline prize money does not necessarily reflect the amount they ultimately take home.

For international players competing in the U.S., that tax burden can be particularly significant. Tournament winnings are usually subject to U.S. tax withholding, with the standard rate potentially reaching 30%. However, golfers may reduce their taxable income through legitimate business deductions. Golfers can deduct certain travel, caddie, coaching, and other professional expenses if they meet the necessary requirements and maintain proper documentation.

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Regardless, while Thitikul’s latest milestone is commendable, she has ground to cover before reaching the top of the LPGA’s all-time career earnings list. Annika Sorenstam leads with approximately $22.5 million in career earnings, followed by Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda at around $22.3 million each. Thitikul sits in third place with $20.2 million, alongside Karrie Webb, while Cristie Kerr rounds out the group of players who have surpassed the $20 million mark with approximately $20.1 million.

Thitikul’s latest financial milestone came because of her performance at the Lotte Championship. The 23-year-old finished at 21-under par, three strokes clear of Ina Yoon, after closing with a composed 4-under 68 in the final round. Thitikul seemed in control until a late double bogey on the 16th briefly opened the door, but she responded emphatically, sinking birdies on each of the final two holes to seal the victory and claim her 11th career title.

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And Thitikul knew exactly what it took to get across the finish line. As pressure intensified in the closing stages, the Thai star worked hard to maintain focus and avoid getting ahead of herself. With just four or five holes remaining, Thitikul said she concentrated on her breathing and “just trying to be [in] the present,” keeping her attention on the shot in front of her rather than worrying about what might happen next.

The 23-year-old admitted that completely shutting out the nerves was easier said than done. “I’m just a human being. I still have good thoughts. I still had bad thoughts,” Thitikul said, acknowledging the mix of nervousness and excitement she felt down the stretch. For the Thai star, though, those emotions are simply part of the job. Learning to manage the pressure, rather than eliminate it entirely, is unavoidable when competing at the highest level of professional sport.

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Thitikul, however, embraces that difficulty as part of what makes the game meaningful to her. “It’s just really another challenging thing in your life,” she said. Looking back on her career, the 23-year-old noted that none of her victories had come easily. “All the wins that I have, 10 wins, 11 wins, never ever been easy. I feel like that’s what I play golf for.” For Thitikul, the challenge itself—and her ability to overcome it—makes each victory worth celebrating.

That being said, Thitikul will undoubtedly head home pleased with another victory on her growing résumé. The $450,000 payday comes with a slight sting, knowing a portion of her winnings will inevitably go to taxes, but the bigger prize is the momentum and confidence that come with another LPGA title.