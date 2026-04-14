‘I Regret’: Sergio Garcia Issues Apologetic Statement Over Disturbing Behavior at Masters

Intense pressure and tension at The Masters Tournament can make even a composed golfer break. And that’s exactly what happened with Sergio Garcia on the final day of the event. He hit his club on the tee box, damaged a water cooler, and broke his driver, too. Now, as the tense moment has passed and the Spaniard has regained his calm, he has issued an apologetic statement.

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“I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday at The Masters tournament. I respect and value everything that The Masters and Augusta National Golf Club is to Golf. I regret the way I acted and it has no place in our game. It doesn’t reflect the respect and appreciation I have for The Masters, the patrons, tournament officials and golf fans around the world,” Sergio Garcia wrote in his statement.

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With an on-par finish, Sergio Garcia had a decent opening round. But things took a turn for the worse as he followed it with 3-over 75 and 2-over 74. On April 12, 2026, during the final round, the Spaniard finally snapped.

He opened the round with a bogey on hole 1. But when his tee shot on the par-5 second hole went into a bunker, he grew frustrated. The 46-year-old then struck his driver into the tee box turf twice and damaged it. But it was not over, as he then smashed the club head against a nearby cooler. The club snapped off the shaft and left the 2017 Masters winner with 13 clubs for the round.

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Two holes later, on the fourth tee, Geoff Yang, Augusta National’s competition committee chairman, issued Garcia a code-of-conduct warning. This was the first such public warning at the Masters in its history. Another violation, and Sergio Garcia would have faced a two-stroke penalty. And in the case of the third, he would have been disqualified.

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The outburst drew widespread criticism online and from the media. Fans called him out for disrespecting Augusta’s hallowed grounds. Some even called for fines, reprimands, or even revoking his lifetime exemption as the 2017 champion.

During the post-round media press conference, the golfer dismissed questions about the warning. For instance, when one media representative asked what Yang told him, he replied, “I’m not going to tell you.” He also admitted that “I’m obviously not super proud of it, but sometimes it happens.” It was all because of the built-up frustrations.

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Sergio Garcia’s history of emotional outbursts

Sergio Garcia has a well-documented history of emotional outbursts and rule violations. They often involve club damage or course abuse. These incidents span decades and have led to penalties, disqualifications, and public apologies.

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During the 2019 Saudi International on the DP World Tour, Garcia was disqualified under Rule 1.2a.

“It declares that players are expected to play in the spirit of the game by acting with integrity, showing consideration to others and taking good care of the course,” noted the USGA website.

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This came after Sergio Garcia intentionally damaged five greens by scuffing them with his clubs. He already had a warning because of a bunker meltdown the day before.

In a similar event during the 2012 US Open, he swung his 7-iron violently after a short approach on the third hole. It was so aggressive that it chopped an ESPN tee-box microphone in half. The microphone produced a 225-decibel sound. Before that, in the 1999 World Match Play, he threw away his shoe in frustration. It happened after he slipped on a tee shot.