Three-time PGA Tour champion Anthony Kim has endured a roller-coaster career. From career-threatening injuries and personal struggles to addiction and a lengthy absence from professional golf, the 41-year-old has been through just about everything. Now, as he looks ahead, Kim believes his time in the sport is running out. And his health might not be the only reason he is preparing to walk away from golf for good.

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“I have about three or four years before I’m done with golf. I don’t have time to experiment,” Kim said during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. “This is the way I’m looking at it because of my body.”

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Although Kim acknowledged that players like Justin Rose continue to compete at the highest level well into their 40s, he doubts his own “vision” will “last” as long. During the podcast, he revealed that he has only about 40% vision in his right eye due to vasculitis, an autoimmune disease. The condition has also caused bone deterioration on the right side of his face.

Adding to his struggles is the fact that his right eye shakes whenever he looks down, making it difficult to focus on the golf ball. Anthony Kim also revealed that he has considered undergoing stem cell therapy, partly because of the physical toll his addiction took on his body. He recalled losing large clumps of hair during that period and said he had heard about the treatment from his friend Rick.

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“My friend Rick has told me about the stem cell stuff,” he said. “A lot of the guys in Hollywood, I guess, do it. Stay young. They regrow their hair. I mean, I had clumps of hair coming out when I was in active addiction.”

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Kim battled addiction for years, with his struggles beginning while he was still competing on the PGA Tour. Following an Achilles tendon injury in 2012 and multiple surgeries, he stepped away from professional golf for nearly 12 years, returning to competition in 2024. During that absence, he also faced significant mental health challenges and personal setbacks.

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While Kim remains open to exploring stem cell treatments to improve his health, his reasons for wanting to leave golf extend beyond his physical condition. The former PGA Tour star, in his own words, made the personal admission that he never truly fell in love with the sport, despite everything it has given him.

“But as far as golf is concerned, I don’t really want to play for more than four years. And the reason is because… I never loved the game. I still don’t love the game. I am so grateful [for] how many life lessons it’s taught me,” he said. “It’s taught me discipline. It’s taught me that when I want to work that nobody’s going to outwork me. It’s taught me self-confidence.”

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Kim, however, is hardly the only golfer whose career has been disrupted by health complications. Several players, including Salimah Mussani, Casey Martin, Marco Penge, Bubba Watson, and Nicolas Colsaerts, have either been forced into retirement or had to take significant breaks from the game to recover from health-related issues.

Despite all the hardships, Anthony Kim has managed to script an incredible comeback. He joined LIV Golf in 2024 but initially struggled to make an impact, eventually suffering relegation from the league. However, Kim refused to give up and earned his playing privileges back through the LIV Golf Promotions event. What followed was a turnaround that few could have predicted.

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At LIV Golf Adelaide in February 2026, Kim stunned the field by leaving the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm behind to claim victory. However, with LIV Golf having folded, the 41-year-old finds himself without a clear home on the professional circuit. He is also not among the former LIV players the DP World Tour has granted 2027 status or sponsor invitations.

But if Anthony Kim intends to make the most of what he believes could be his final four years in golf, he will need to get back to work soon.