Before playing The Open Championship in 2023, Spanish golfer Jon Rahm cited Seve Ballesteros as his inspiration. While it’s natural for Rahm to get inspired by a fellow Spanish golfer, the ex-LIV Golf athlete also looked up to NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Rahm also penned questions he wanted to ask Bryant in a notebook. The duo was scheduled to meet following the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open.

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However, the meeting never happened due to the NBA legend’s tragic passing. Recently, in an interview with TenGolf, Rahm spoke about Bryant, revealing whether he shared a relationship with the former NBA champion, while opening up about his preparations for the missed meeting.

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“I did not have any,” Rahm said while describing his relationship with Bryant. “He died on a Sunday in 2020. I think it was 2019; I don’t remember when. And I was going to meet him two days later, and I still have the notebook with the questions I was going to ask him, but I couldn’t.”

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Rahm further revealed that someone he met on a golf course in Hawaii scheduled his meeting with Bryant. The 32-year-old Spaniard also added he still has the notebook and looked visibly emotional about not being able to meet Bryant.

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The timing made that missed sit-down hit even harder. In January 2020, Rahm was a rising 25-year-old star ranked third in the world, newly married, and still chasing his first major title. Having just finished second at Torrey Pines, he was eager to pick the brain of an icon who knew how to handle championship pressure and reach the top.

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Even though Rahm had never spoken to Bryant before, he had studied him for years. After moving from Spain to play college golf at Arizona State, Rahm started researching the habits of great athletes on YouTube and quickly latched onto Bryant’s mindset in big moments.

Without that planned Tuesday meeting in Orange County, Rahm later leaned on other sports icons like Michael Phelps and J.J. Watt to learn what it takes to stay at the top.

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82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods also shared a friendship with Bryant. After the latter’s death, Woods spoke to Amanda Balionis and revealed what he learned from Bryant. Woods revealed that Bryant and he connected on the mental side of sports and what it takes to be prepared. He labeled Bryant’s death as one of the “most shocking and tragic days” he has been a part of.

Woods was far from the only PGA Tour star to honor the 5-time NBA Champion. After Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in the Calabasas helicopter crash alongside seven others, several golfers paid tribute on the course.

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At the 2020 Genesis Invitational, played nearly three weeks after Bryant’s tragic death, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy were some of the golfers who paid homage to Bryant. While Koepka flaunted custom shoes with the words “Mamba Mentality” on the left and right soles, McIlroy carried custom purple-and-gold Lakers-themed driver and fairway wood headcovers.

Clearly, Bryant inspired several golfers and athletes across sports during his lifetime. While the details of Rahm’s notebook and the questions he wanted to ask Bryant will never be known until he reveals them, a past interview might help understand one of the questions Rahm wanted to ask.

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Jon Rahm once revealed the one thing he wanted to ask Kobe Bryant

Three years after Kobe Bryant’s death, Jon Rahm appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter ahead of that year’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. During his appearance on the show, Rahm discussed Bryant and revealed the one question he would ask him.

“I wanted to ask Kobe, how the heck did he practice the way he did and still have the impact he had as a father, with his daughters,” Rahm said, speaking about Bryant’s qualities. “How do you divide all that and still be a good reference for your kids? That’s what I wanted to know, because in golf you can play up until you’re 60 … I wanted to make the most out of what I can do on the golf course and off the golf course.”

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Rahm said Bryant’s obsessiveness towards basketball is something every athlete can learn from. He also added that work ethic beats talent every day of the week, and Rahm likes to believe he has a really “hard work ethic.”

While Rahm sought inspiration from Bryant, he couldn’t relate to everything the NBA star did. For example, Rahm revealed that Bryant claimed he doesn’t sleep. However, the golfer couldn’t relate to Bryant’s habit and had to find a solution that best worked for him.

Although Rahm could never connect with Bryant, he could be hopeful of meeting his eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, at some point. While Natalia isn’t known for playing golf, Kobe’s former teammate Pau Gasol took Natalia to a golf course in 2024 before her 21st birthday.

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Furthermore, Gasol and Rahm are known to share a friendly relationship. Hence, through Gasol, Rahm could potentially meet Kobe’s eldest daughter someday and let her know what her dad meant to athletes and fans globally.