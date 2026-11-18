Golf has a way of making you wait for the moments you want most. Megan Khang knows that feeling all too well. She waited 191 starts before finally winning her first LPGA title at the 2023 CPKC Women’s Open, where she beat Jin Young Ko in a playoff. But her journey to the Tour had been much smoother. In 2015, she finished T6 at LPGA Q-School and secured her place without having to return. Now, eight years later, at 29, she is heading back to Mobile, Alabama, after a 20-foot birdie putt fell just short. Yet, amid the disappointment, the happiest moment of her year had nothing to do with golf. The surprise came the day after her birthday, when Khang thought she was just posing for photos with boyfriend Travis Fraser’s family. Then Fraser dropped to one knee.

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“I love taking pictures, so I brought my camera anyway, and we were just taking pictures with his family. And then, the next thing I know, he’s down one knee. I literally think he’s joking. I think my fists are clenched in one picture,” Khang said.

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The love story starts in a nightclub before COVID. Megan Khang says she gave Fraser a nickname after a mix-up near the women’s restroom line, and that she turned down his first request for her number, and then his second. She relented only when he asked for it to make sure she got home safe. He texted afterward, and two days later he asked her on a proper date. Fraser works at a casino in Boston, the city Khang represents in the new WTGL.

The celebration is a sharp contrast to the finish at The Annika. Khang’s birdie try on the 72nd hole, a 20-footer, came up a couple of revolutions short. A make would have moved her to T37 and inside the top 100, but she tied for 43rd and ended at 103rd. For the first time in over a decade, she doesn’t have full LPGA status.

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She isn’t without a safety net. As a winner within the last 21 seasons, she keeps conditional membership if she doesn’t finish in the top 25 and ties. That helps explain her mixed feelings about the trip. She told Golfweek she isn’t eager to go, but has already paid the $3,000 entry fee, and a refund only comes with a top-100 finish. The 90-hole final stage runs Nov. 19-23 at Magnolia Grove, with a cut after 72 holes.

The putting numbers are blunt. Megan Khang ranks 146th in strokes gained putting. She says an iron change before major season left her with softer clubs that bent easily in travel, and she was dealing with the effects at the U.S. Open. Her putter got shaky at the KPMG Women’s PGA, and she put a new driver in her bag this week. She has since started working with coach Stephen Sweeney in Jupiter, Florida, who has pushed her to believe a putt can be good without dropping.

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The year wasn’t a total loss. She went nearly two months in the summer without making a cut, yet U.S. captain Angela Stanford made her a captain’s pick. Khang answered by extending her unbeaten Solheim Cup streak to nine matches in the Netherlands, though Europe won 15-13. On Monday she made her WTGL debut for Boston Common, a 7-6 overtime loss to Motor City.

Q-School is crowded with familiar names. Solheim Cup players and LPGA winners Ryann O’Toole and Jodi Ewart Shadoff both regained their cards through the same event last year. Major winner Hinako Shibuno did too. Missing a card by a few revolutions of a golf ball is part of the sport, even for stars.

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The fallout may be milder for Khang than for most. She says she doesn’t feel especially down about the year and credits her team for rallying around her. She is also in no rush to answer questions about kids and her future, saying she’d play for as long as she’s still enjoying it.

The bigger question now is what she does with a fresh start. Megan Khang has a ring, a new putting coach, and a Solheim Cup résumé that shows she can handle pressure. A top-25 finish in Mobile would turn this into a comeback story, and one that began with an engagement.