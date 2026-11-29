Paige Spiranac’s 10 hours with Adam Sandler shooting Happy Gilmore 2 was condensed to a few seconds, and she thought that would be in vain. While she put in the work, her final screen time probably didn’t reflect the effort. Despite that, Spiranac seems relieved, as she initially feared being cut from the movie entirely.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I thought my scene was going to get cut the entire time,” Spiranac told Rick Shiels when he asked her if she was nervous when the film came out. “You just never know. And I’m with all of the cameos that were in that movie, I was bottom of the list. So immediately I’m like, that’s gonna get cut. And they showed me in the trailer, and I was like, okay, that’s a little hope that I might get in. It’s crazy because we shot that entire scene over 10 hours, and in the movie it’s 2 seconds. Like, my face is like there, and then you’re gone. If you blink you miss it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with Spiranac, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, and John Daly are a few of the many popular golfers who appeared in Happy Gilmore 2. It’s not uncommon for Spiranac to fear her scene would get cut considering the star power involved.

Spiranac further mentioned her experience shooting Happy Gilmore 2 was ‘awesome’ because she shot with Adam Sandler and saw him do the Happy Gilmore swing. Spiranac said watching Sandler perform the swing was a life goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The popular golf creator also shared an insight into her interaction with Sandler on set. When Sandler asked Spiranac for swing advice, she asked him to help her instead. Despite such a heartwarming interaction with the movie star, shooting with Sandler was not easy for Spiranac.

“100%,’ Spiranac said when asked if she was nervous shooting with Sandler.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One, he’s a legend. Two, he’s so kind. And you the whole time I’m just like pinching myself, but I’m like, I can’t believe I’m here right now with Adam Sandler. And he is the most genuine, kindest person, like celebrity, that I have ever met. He was asking me about my family and my life and golf and all this stuff. Really cool.”

In Happy Gilmore 2, Spiranac plays Wendy, an employee of Dick’s Sporting Goods. She closely watched Gilmore (Sandler) hit a shot straight through the simulator screen into the wall. While the crowd cheers Gilmore, Wendy is spotted laughing. But Paige Spiranac’s association with Sandler is not new.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time Paige Spiranac has appreciated Adam Sandler

While Adam Sandler hasn’t publicly spoken about his experience of working with Paige Spiranac, the latter has always been appreciative of the 60-year-old film star. A year ago, Spiranac said something about Sandler that many people don’t say about movie stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I got to shoot my scene with Adam Sandler, and he is one of the most genuine, funny, kind, humble human beings,” Spiranac said during a Q&A session on her Instagram story. “You forget that he is Adam Sandler. He just is so amazing… I can’t say enough good things about him.”

Spiranac was not the only person Sandler won over while shooting Happy Gilmore 2. 2026 Masters winner Rory McIlroy was also highly appreciative of Sandler. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, McIlroy said Sandler was the “absolute best.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Scottie Scheffler also shared McIlroy’s sentiments. In an interview with Golf Digest, Scheffler said: “Sandler was a treat to work with.” Golfers like McIlroy and Scheffler speaking highly about Sandler proves why the latter is such an acclaimed actor.

While Sandler and the golfers involved in the movie had a great time shooting it, Happy Gilmore 2 was also a major viewership success for Netflix. In its opening weekend, the movie drew 46.7 million views in its first three days after debuting on July 25, 2025. This milestone marked the biggest US Opening weekend for a Netflix movie.

Happy Gilmore 2 also finished as Netflix’s second-biggest movie release of 2025 with roughly 6.2 billion minutes watched. While Sandler did not confirm Happy Gilmore 3, the second film’s results scream for a third installment.