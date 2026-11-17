Golf fans have always loved players with a wild side. John Daly was one of them. For nearly two decades, his drinking and off-course behavior made headlines, even as fans continued to support him. But there is a point when the jokes stop being funny. Now, YouTube golf has its own version of that story. Salim “The Dream” Sirur became one of the biggest talking points of the 2026 Internet Invitational, but not for his golf. His drinking took over the competition, and he is now opening up about how things spiraled out of control.

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“I was going to say, like, even after Day 1 and even Day 2, you held yourself pretty good. Obviously, we were all drunk. I can’t even say I wasn’t drunk. You know what I mean? That’s why I’m like, you held yourself pretty damn well the whole time. I was pretty hammered. Yeah, like when I played with Gruden, that was sloppy. I think I took like 15 tequila shots,” the YouTube Golfer said in the video.

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That is how Salim sized up the excess while sitting down with Big John, his Team Red teammate, in a new YouTube video. Ryan Whitney, the third member of that team, has given a similar estimate of the final day. He said Salim had “probably 14 to 15 before 1 o’clock when we teed off.”

What makes the conversation uncomfortable is how ordinary Salim makes it sound.

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He says he arrived thinking, “Dude, my mindset was yo, I’m coming in here to win.” Then the week got away from him. “I think what took over, like everything was the alcohol,” he admits.

Big John, who roomed with him, describes the loop. Salim would throw up in the morning, John would lie in bed doom scrolling, and then they would grab a Celsius and head to the course, where the drinking started again.

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The opening scramble shows how early it began. Paired with Jake Adams, Salim lost 2 and 1 to Rick Shiels and Joey Cold Cuts. Shiels later became one of his defenders, stepping in as the criticism grew.

Salim says, “I had a really bad problem.” In his apology video, he said he “had a huge problem back in the day,” which points to a habit that ran well before the finale.

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Daly is the obvious comparison, but the gap between them is telling. Daly answered to a tour that could suspend him and order him into treatment. Salim’s fate rests with Dave Portnoy, who said he would quit if Salim plays next year. Portnoy has also warned of suspensions for players who are excessively drunk.

Salim’s tone has shifted since the finale aired. He said he “prioritized drinking over the match” and that he is now 90 days sober. By his own account, his last drink was August 13.

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His teammates have shown grace. Whitney said Salim has texted him about 10 times to apologize, and Big John has publicly said he forgives him. Portnoy described serious dissension in the organizers’ group chat, with some wanting a redemption arc.

For now, Portnoy’s position is that Salim is out for 2027. The bigger question is whether a sobriety streak can change a tournament that thrives on chaos but just watched chaos cost a $4 million final its drama. Salim has the 90 days. Whether that is enough to earn a 2027 tee time is the part nobody can promise him.