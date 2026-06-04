‘I Want LIV to Work’: LIV Golf Star Desperate to Prove Doubters Wrong as Bankruptcy Talk Refuses to Fade

Questions about LIV Golf’s future are nothing new. Nearly every year, the league finds itself facing fresh criticism, skepticism, or speculation about whether it can survive in the long run. The latest round of bankruptcy talk has only added to that noise. But while doubts continue to surround the circuit, Charles Howell III isn’t backing away from it. Speaking at Valderrama, the LIV veteran made it clear he still believes in what the league is trying to build.

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“But, listen, I’m at a different point in my career,” Howell III told Flushing It Golf. “I’ll be 47 in June. So I want to stay on LIV. I want LIV to work. I want LIV to be better than ever. And I’m having a blast. And, I don’t like speaking for other players, but I can speak for them and say that they’re having a blast too, you know? So collectively, you have 57 guys out here that want this to work. And we have one of our biggest and best assets in Bryson DeChambeau, busting his tail to help make it work. So it’s cool to see,”

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Charles Howell III was one of the early stars to join the rebel league. He has bagged one individual win at the LIV Golf Mayakoba 2023 and 9 team championship wins so far. And while many have openly admitted that the financials influenced their decisions, the 3x PGA Tour winner took a different view.

“Money didn’t play a role,” he said in 2022 when joining LIV Golf. “It’s new and exciting. Not that the PGA Tour got boring, but I’m extremely excited to be here for the next few years, and yeah, it’s a new venture, and at this age and this part of my life, it’s perfect.”

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He called his life on LIV Golf perfect back then, and he still calls it that today, after these four years. In fact, it would have become even more lucrative for him now because he is willing to stay even if the prize money is reduced significantly.

“Yeah, I think so. I mean, if the schedule looks good and all that, I think so, yeah,” Howel III added when asked if he and other big players will stay around even if prize money drops down to $10 million or $15 million.

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The average age on the PGA Tour is 33 to 35 years. As someone who will soon turn 47, staying with a league that plays 14 events annually makes much more sense than returning to the PGA Tour, where golfers like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are complaining about a tight schedule. In fact, the league is now planning to further reduce to just 10 global events.

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But what’s surprising here is that he claims that all 57 professionals want it to work. And that has been the case, at least as far as the big names are concerned. For instance, when Dustin Johnson was asked to share his views on LIV Golf’s bankruptcy concerns, he bluntly said, “Long LIV Golf.”

Cameron Smith also said, “I’m sure there are going to be a lot of changes, particularly with prize money next year,” and he is completely fine with that.

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Bryson DeChambeau, on the other hand, has not only been vocal about his support but has also been taking part in business meetings and investment pitches. Praising his business acumen, CEO Scott O’Neil said that DeChambeau is more passionate about team golf than anyone else and that he is attending these investment pitches voluntarily.

Jon Rahm denied giving any business support, saying he knows nothing about it. However, he still said that he has complete faith in what Scott O’Neil has been doing.

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This resonates with many other professionals on the roster. They are all showing support for LIV Golf and Scott O’Neil because of the actions the league’s management has been taking since the financial turmoil unfolded.

The rebel league’s LIV Golf 2.0 initiative

Ever since PIF announced it would cut funding starting in 2027, LIV Golf has undergone major overhauls. This includes joining hands with Ducera Partners, reducing the number of events and prize money, rehiring Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, and more. But most importantly, the league made some significant changes to the board.

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Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter reported that an internal memo was circulated on May 30, 2026, about these changes, which he referred to as LIV Golf 2.0. The league appointed Richard Marsh as O’Neil’s advisor.

Besides that, Ollie Banks, who was Majesticks GC’s co-general manager, has now taken a role as senior authority on player recruitment and the championship product. The other co-general of the team, James Dunkley, will now act as the solo general and the regional managing director of the U.K. region. Another change came in the form of Chris Bentley, who will take on the role of global managing director.

Earlier, in late April 2026, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, PIF Governor and LIV Golf co-founder, stepped down as chairman. And then in early May 2026, Gene Davis became the chairman of the Independent Directors Committee, while Jon Zinman became a board member.

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Those changes explain why players such as Charles Howell III continue to publicly back the league. Whether LIV Golf’s restructuring efforts are enough to secure fresh investment remains to be seen. But for now, its stars appear committed to giving the project every chance to survive.