‘I Want More’: Rory McIlroy Sends Strong Message After Masters 2026 Win

For 11 years, Augusta National was the place that defined what Rory McIlroy hadn’t done. Now, with two green jackets in two years and six majors total, the question is no longer whether he can win here but how far he can actually go.

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Following his 2026 Masters win, Rory McIlroy told Todd Lewis on Golf Channel that he reframed everything. He said, “I thought the career Grand Slam was the destination but realised it’s not. I’m still on a journey,” he said. The Northern Irishman continued, “I don’t think it does. Part of the reason why I probably struggled for 10 years is that I thought that was the destination. And in reality, it’s just a point on the journey.” He added, “I’m a young guy, I still have a lot of years left. I want to win more; I want to have more success. So I don’t think there is a final destination.”

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That mindset is significant given Rory McIlroy’s record. He became the 10th player in history, joining Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, and Phil Mickelson, to win his sixth major championship and 30th PGA Tour victory at the 2026 Masters.

And there are still records worth going after. McIlroy is tied with Nick Faldo for the most majors won by a European male golfer, with Harry Vardon’s record of seven being the next big goal. He is also getting closer to Sergio Garcia’s all-time Ryder Cup points record of 28.5 and is hoping to win an Olympic gold medal that has so far been out of reach.

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Imago 260413 — AUGUSTA, April 13, 2026 — Fred Ridley R, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, puts the green Jacket on Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during the awarding ceremony for the 2026 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, the United States, on April 12, 2026. SPU.S.-AUGUSTA-GOLF-2026 MASTERS-ROUND 4 WuxXiaoling PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Precedent backs that thinking, too. Tiger Woods reset his goals long after completing his Grand Slam, eventually winning the 2019 Masters at 43. Jack Nicklaus won his sixth Masters at 46 and finished with 18 majors. Phil Mickelson won a major at 50. Rory McIlroy, at 37, is barely entering that conversation.

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He has become one of the most complete players in the game statistically, greatly improving his approach play, putting, and short game while keeping his edge off the tee. It is a profile that tends to get better with age, and it makes his current form look more like a base than a peak.

“I want to stay on this journey for as long as I possibly can,” McIlroy said. “And then whenever I get off, I get off.”

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Well, the second green jacket is not a conclusion. It is confirmation that the 6x major champion’s timeline is no longer defined by what was missing but by how much more he can still add.

Beyond the records and the milestones, McIlroy made clear that Sunday’s victory carried a far more personal weight than the one before it.

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More joy, less release: A different kind of victory for Rory McIlroy

A year ago in the same interview chair, Rory McIlroy described his 2025 Masters celebration as releasing years of disappointment and frustration. This time, he said something different: “I don’t know if today was a release, but I think it was more just joy and gratitude.”

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The moment that defined Sunday came before he even tapped in. #2 marked his ball, stepped back, and looked toward the back of the green where his wife Erica, daughter Poppy, and both his parents were watching. His parents were not at Augusta last year, and their presence clearly changed how the win felt.

His mother has now witnessed two of his six major wins in person, the 2014 Open Championship and this one. McIlroy acknowledged that perspective directly: “As you get older, you start to think about your parents and how much longer they have left.” That awareness gave Sunday a weight no leaderboard could measure.

“I waited so long to win the Masters, and then all of a sudden, I won two in a row,” he said.

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For someone who spent over a decade absorbing the disappointment of Augusta, watching it finally become a place of back-to-back joy, shared with family, made every one of those tough drives out of the club worth it.