Wyndham Clark is coming for Brooks Koepka’s bankroll, and he is not shy about it. With $4 million on the line at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Skins Game on Friday, November 27, 2026, at Atlantic Fields Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, the pre-match tension between two of golf’s sharpest competitors is already building. Clark will tee it up alongside Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Jackson Koivun starting at 9:00 a.m. ET on Prime Video, where a single hole can swing major money and bragging rights heading into the offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked what would give him the most joy in stealing his rivals’ souls and money, Clark quickly narrowed his sights on a fresh target. “Um, well, I’ve taken a lot of JT’s money over the years playing Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup practice rounds, and I love his money,” Clark said, explaining that he wanted someone new to pay up. He then called his shot directly at Koepka: “I don’t know if I’ve ever really taken money off Brooks. And then I did take some money off Jackson at the Presidents Cup, but I would say Brooks. I’m coming for Brooks. I want that. I want that LIV money.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That remark carries real weight given how their paths have crossed in the LIV Golf era. Koepka joined LIV Golf in 2022 for more than $100 million before returning to the PGA Tour full time in 2026 after his contract ended at the close of 2025, making his Skins Game debut after a year back in the American circuit. Clark, who turned down a LIV Golf offer in early 2024, has previously voiced frustration over players having access to both sides while still praising Koepka’s value to the tour, turning a friendly skins match into a subtle test of turf and pride.

Why This Showdown Matters in 2026

For the veterans in the foursome, a $4 million exhibition at the end of November is more than a holiday payday; it is a chance to close a tumultuous 2026 chapter on a high note. Koepka is rebuilding momentum on the PGA Tour after his return and competing in his first Skins Game, while Thomas finally makes his playing debut in the event after withdrawing due to injury a year ago and working from the broadcast booth. Clark arrives in Hobe Sound with multiple PGA Tour wins and a second U.S. Open title on his resume, looking to carry his competitive edge straight into the next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even so, Clark thinks the youngest player in the group could spoil the veterans’ plans. “I mean, there’s probably a good chance Jackson might take all the cash cuz I’m sure JT’s in offseason mode. Brooks is definitely in offseason mode,” Clark said, pointing out that both veterans are fathers coming off Thanksgiving. He contrasted their holiday downtime with the 21-year-old’s routine: “I’m sure there’ll be some drinks had. And Jackson, you know, he’s single. He’s by himself. He’ll just be practicing all Thursday. So, he’s probably the dark horse. He might even be the favorite, to be honest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

How a 21-Year-Old Became a Secret Weapon

The hosts joked about Koivun’s age, asking whether he was even allowed to drink on Thanksgiving before confirming he is “21. Just barely.” Clark’s respect for Koivun grew firsthand during the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah, where the young rookie fit right into the U.S. team room. “He was really impressive. He fit into the team really well,” Clark said, adding that once Koivun got comfortable, “when we talked trash, he started dishing it back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That growing confidence turned Koivun into a vital asset for the American squad throughout the week. Clark noted that Koivun’s recent college team-golf experience at Auburn helped him thrive, saying, “I kind of said I think I said in an interview that he was kind of our secret weapon.” Because Koivun was young and had “nothing to lose,” Clark felt the opposing players carried the heavier burden, adding, “You know, he’s young, he’s 21, and the last thing you want to do is lose basically to a college kid, if you will.”

Fan Pulse Do You Think Justin Thomas Can Win Again With His New Caddie? Yes No DOCHBE75 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

The U.S. veterans encouraged Koivun to play freely without worrying about expectations. “We’re like, ‘Dude, just go out there. Don’t no stress. Just play free. I mean, there’s no pressure. It’s actually more pressure on the other guys,'” Clark recalled, praising Koivun for showing he had “some stones.” Koivun backed up that trust by posting an undefeated 2-0-1 record at the Presidents Cup, capping a rapid rise that began when he turned pro in June and beat world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to win the 3M Open in July.

ADVERTISEMENT

High Stakes and Koepka’s Own Jabs

That fearless approach could pay off quickly in a format built for aggressive golf. Unlike traditional stroke play, each of the 18 holes in the Skins Game carries a cash prize that goes only to the player with the lowest outright score, while ties roll over to raise the stakes on later holes. This is the second edition of the revived event after its 2025 return following a 17-year absence, when Keegan Bradley won 11 skins and $2.1 million at Panther National.

Koepka is bringing his own sharp banter into the individual format after falling short in a past team exhibition. Asked about the 2024 Showdown, where he and Bryson DeChambeau lost to Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, Koepka quipped, “Since I did not win, my teammate didn’t hole a putt the entire time, so I did not receive any of that.” He made it clear he prefers going solo this time, adding, “Which is great because it’s an individual thing this time. So I’m more excited about that, but it’ll be fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Between Clark’s warning and Koepka’s jab, the pre-match chatter has already set two clear storylines for Friday morning. Clark is determined to claim a piece of Koepka’s bankroll, while also putting the field on notice that Koivun may be the sharpest player on the course. With $4 million on the line and all four players ready to trade barbs, Atlantic Fields is primed for a lively Black Friday showdown.