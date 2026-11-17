Brooks Koepka tracked the Internet Invitational daily. Wyndham Clark missed every shot. Appearing separately on FS1’s Wake Up Barstool, the two major champions delivered wildly different reactions to the viral Barstool Sports and Bob Does Sports showdown, showing how creator golf divides the PGA Tour.

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Koepka has built his reputation around major championship preparation and a notoriously intense demeanor, making his enthusiasm for YouTube golf all the more surprising. Hosted at Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri, the tournament paired 64 top online personalities in a high-stakes battle for a $4 million purse. For Koepka, the multi-episode spectacle became daily entertainment at home.

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“I loved it. I thought it was a blast. I was getting updates every day. My chef was glued to it, so he would actually watch it before I did. I watched a bunch of the highlights, and man, it was very entertaining.”

Beyond the shotmaking, the broadcast generated massive online drama after Nelk Boys creator Salim Sirur’s behavior during the finale sparked intense viewer backlash and a 2027 ban from Barstool founder Dave Portnoy. Koepka kept his critique diplomatic while clearly nodding to the tournament’s most controversial moments.

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“Some people, I’m glad. I’m glad some people were able to control themselves better than others. Yeah, put it that way.”

Rather than dismissing the creator format as a passing gimmick, the five-time major winner sounded genuinely eager to see how the franchise expands.

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“But yeah, next year. Next year will be very interesting. I can’t wait to see it.”

Clark brought a completely different energy to his own Wake Up Barstool segment. Instead of breaking down highlights, the 2023 U.S. Open champion admitted he had a much bigger milestone occupying his schedule after proposing to Emily Tanner.

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“I got to be honest, I didn’t get to see it. I was too busy getting engaged, so I didn’t get to watch it.”

Trying to play along with the hosts anyway, Clark hilariously claimed he could sense the tournament’s buzz from his Arizona neighborhood. “I do live across the street from Grayhawk, so I was super close. And, you know, I could feel the energy that was coming from the tournament.”

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There was just one minor geographic flaw in Clark’s logic. While Grayhawk Golf Club sits in Scottsdale, the Internet Invitational actually unfolded more than 1,000 miles away in Missouri, turning his bluff into instant comedy.

Even without watching a single episode, Clark understands how dramatically YouTube golf has reshaped the sport’s cultural footprint. To illustrate the shift, he shared an unforgettable lobby encounter involving former world No. 1 Adam Scott.

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“But the one thing I’ll say, I have this great story about it, about internet guys and professional golfers. So Adam Scott was in a lobby, runs into a buddy, and his buddy’s son’s there. And his buddy comes up and says, hey, you know, son, this is Adam Scott, one of the best golfers to ever play. And he goes, can he beat Grant Horvat? And they both look at each other, and they’re like, oh man.”

For Clark, a young fan measuring a Masters champion against YouTube star Grant Horvat proves that creator golf is expanding the game’s audience rather than competing with it.

“So it’s amazing what these guys have done in the internet, YouTube golf. And, you know, it really helps what the PGA Tour does and just golf in general. So I’m all for it. And next year I’ll definitely watch.”

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Between Koepka tracking daily updates and Clark accidentally putting Missouri in Arizona, both major winners showed that creator golf has officially captured the PGA Tour locker room’s attention.