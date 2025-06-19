‘I Was Nervous’ Keegan Bradley Comes Clean With Feelings Towards New PGA Tour CEO

“Respect the past. Build the future. Let’s move forward together,” these words didn’t come from a rising star on the green, they came from the new power player off of it. We’re talking about Brian Rolapp, the new CEO of the PGA Tour. He has caused a frenzy in the golfing community, and for good reason. At a time when the PGA Tour is teetering on the edge and is in crisis mode, Rolapp’s arrival couldn’t be more timely. While several players are breathing a sigh of relief, Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has a few revelations of his own.

Keegan Bradley on the new CEO

Just a few hours after being named the CEO, Brian Rolapp was seen walking around the driving range at TPC River Highlands. He introduced himself to as many players as he could at the 2025 Travelers Championship venue, which is the next stop on the PGA Tour calendar. While he hasn’t met all the players yet, including the 2025 U.S. Open champion, J.J. Spaun. However, his goal is to meet as many players as possible to get the ball rolling in the right direction. And one of those whom he did interact with was Team U.S. captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup, Keegan Bradley.

Bradley, who has had a decent run this year, is still looking for a title as he tees it up in Connecticut. Speaking at a press conference about his recovery process post Oakmont (he finished tied 33rd) and about the course this week, the conversation eventually led to Brian Rolapp’s new role. When asked for his honest opinion on the new CEO, Bradley stated, “I spoke with him yesterday. His resume is incredible. He seems like a really smart guy. I just think the PGA TOUR is in such a great spot.”

And we have to agree with Bradley. Rolapp brings in a wealth of experience as he has spent more than two decades with the NFL. He served as the league’s Chief Media and Business Officer after rising through the ranks since 2005. He redefined modern sports economics during his tenure with the NFL, as he generated close to $113 billion in media rights deals within a decade. And Bradley confessed that he was nervous about the PGA Tour’s future going forward, ever since the talks of the PIF merger began.

“A handful of years ago, when all this started, I didn’t know what was going to happen. I was nervous. I didn’t know how this was all going to end up, but now, years later, I’m really confident in where the PGA TOUR is and where it’s going,” Bradley said, hinting at the Tour’s unfavorable trajectory under Jay Monahan‘s counsel. The Tour witnessed collapsing player trust, plummeting sponsorship deals, and the LIV Golf merger that has been dragging along for nearly 3 years.

But Bradley remains optimistic, and is still grateful to be on the Tour for everything it’s given him —”I’m proud to play on this TOUR. I’ve never played — it’s never been better than it has been right now. That was a worry, and now I’m even more excited about the future. It’s going to be great.” The Team U.S. captain’s positive was perfectly complemented by Rolapp and the PGA Tour’s recent announcement of signing a long-term contract with AT&T, sponsors of the Signature event at Pebble Beach.

Bradley needs to be confident that he will have all the support he needs going into the Ryder Cup. Rolapp did speak of mainly working towards a goal together — “I’m ready to get to work—alongside our players, partners, and leadership team.” We can only hope he doesn’t make the same mistakes as the outgoing Commissioner, Jay Monahan. While Bradley spoke his mind, let’s see what other players on tour think of the new CEO.

Do other golfers hold the same views about Brian Rolapp as Keegan Bradley?

Strolling around during TPC Riverlands, Rolapp had an opportunity to speak to some of the players, including Jordan Spieth. “I think he seems like a steal from the most successful sports organization in the world and someone who was on the path to becoming potentially commissioner over there, to coming over and taking the PGA Tour forward,” said Spieth. He met Rolapp on Tuesday while preparing for the upcoming Signature event.

While Rolapp has limited golf experience, despite his impressive background, he is not a stranger to sports. He does manage to get about 8-10 rounds in a year. He’s yet to meet Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. But when the world #1 heard the news, his reaction seemed positive. “I liked what I got to hear yesterday, so I would assume that’s pretty much the opinion of most people in the room. There definitely wasn’t anybody grumbling or shouting or anything like that, so it seemed like all good news,” Scheffler said, as he looks to claim his fourth title of the season this week.