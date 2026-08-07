‘I Was Sentimental’: KFT Pro Reveals United Airlines’ Big Mishap, Forcing Another Golfer to Rescue Him

Carson Young’s golf bag never made it to Utah. What happened next became a lesson in kindness. He was flying with United Airlines from Chicago to Greenville. Young made it, but his clubs didn’t. He was supposed to play at the Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship the following week, but his bags hadn’t been found. With no other choice, Young headed to Ogden Golf & Country Club with a mixed bag, which included some backup equipment. In fact, he had to get the wedges built after he arrived at the event. Young played well without his regular clubs, securing a T15 finish. He had lost all hope of seeing his golf bag when he got a call that instantly raised his spirits. Young later recalled the incident in a conversation with the Korn Ferry Tour, explaining how he felt upon losing his bag.

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“I wasn’t too sad, but I was sentimental about my two putters that I’ve had since college. And an old trusty seven wood I have. So that would have been a bummer. But somebody found my clubs, and they were at a course at Gulph Mills, Philadelphia. His name is Jeff Henderson. Shout out, Jeff.”

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Jeff Henderson’s son, who was playing in Chicago with some friends that week, received a call from United Airlines about a misplaced golf bag. Since he already had his bag, he asked them to ship it to Gulph Mills Golf Club, which is associated with his dad. Jeff later found it in the maintenance shed, inspected it, and realized whose it was. A call went to Young. Young thanked him in the video for returning his bag.

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“And man, what a hero for figuring that out for me. I got them yesterday morning. He overnight shipped them via FedEx. And yeah, now I have two sets of clubs with me.”

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Without his clubs, Young carded rounds of 69-65-63-65, finishing with an 18-under 262. His best round of 7-under 63 featured eight birdies and a single bogey on the par-four 17th. Young admitted this result encouraged him because he could play this well without his “gamer set.”

This finish would mean a lot to him, as it would help him regain his PGA Tour card. With 654.323 points, Young currently ranks 22nd in the Korn Ferry Tour rankings. Of these, 48 points came from his T15 finish at the Utah Championship. If Young gets in the top 20 for the remaining season, he will earn a PGA Tour card for the upcoming season.

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This isn’t the first time Young has lost his bag in an airline mishap. Just two weeks prior, the same thing happened to him in the Dominican Republic. Young said his clubs couldn’t make it on time, so he had to play the first round without them. He played the opening round with a caddie set and got his clubs back before the second round.

Grant Haefner faced a similar issue at the 2026 International Series Morocco and had to play with a borrowed set. Nelly Korda too at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. However, after appealing to Delta on social media, she was reunited with her bags before the event. Charley Hull also faced this ahead of the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which delayed her preparation.

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Young’s latest ordeal highlights the recurring headache of lost clubs for touring pros. Still, his T15 finish with a makeshift setup gave him a timely confidence boost as he chases a return to the PGA Tour.