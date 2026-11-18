A year after the Internet Invitational brought her the worst online hate she had faced in a decade, Paige Spiranac had to decide whether to return. The event was coming back with a $4 million purse, up from $1 million in its debut edition, but the money was never the deciding factor. Now that the second edition has wrapped up, Spiranac has revealed how close she came to staying away and what she felt when she stepped onto the first tee again.

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Speaking with Rick Shiels on The Rick Shiels Golf Show, Spiranac opened up, “There were a lot of discussions about it. I think the people who were closest to me saw how hard the aftermath was and were trying to protect me from what could happen in year two…”

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Despite those concerns, Spiranac also wanted to return for herself, but stepping back onto the course brought back feelings she had not expected.

“I was playing a practice round with Rigs at Payne’s Valley, and I thought I did, like, a year, honestly, of work. I was in therapy. Like, I really did everything I could to prepare for this moment. I stepped on that first tee of Payne’s Valley after a year, and I was shaking.”

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“True PTSD of being back in that moment. And I know this probably sounds so silly to everyone listening, but unless you’ve been in that environment and understand kind of how hard criticism can be, and all these eyeballs and attention, and just that event, you don’t really understand how much of a pressure cooker it is,” she said, recalling what she felt during a practice round at Payne’s Valley.

For context, Payne’s Valley hosted the final match of the 2025 edition, making the setting particularly significant for Spiranac. But the anxiety was rooted in what had happened a year earlier.

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The inaugural edition featured 48 creators, with Spiranac reaching the final alongside Frankie Borrelli and Malosi Togisala. The trio, however, lost the $1 million prize on the 18th hole to Brad Dalke, Cody “Beef” Franke, and Francis Ellis.

The controversy had emerged earlier in the match. Cameras caught Spiranac near Togisala’s ball in thick grass, with footage appearing to show her pressing it down. An opponent raised the issue, and Spiranac said she was unaware of the rule. A subsequent rules breakdown classified the incident as a violation of Rule 8.1, which normally results in the loss of the hole.

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The backlash went far beyond the penalty. Spiranac later revealed that she received “tens of thousands of death threats,” with a restraining order also discussed.

“The last week and a half is probably the worst hate I’ve ever received in the 10 years of me doing this,” Spiranac said at the time on her Instagram story. “I’m talking about tens of thousands of death threats, people telling me to kill myself.”

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She eventually stepped away from social media to protect her mental health. Spiranac had previously spoken about lifelong struggles with social interactions, and the criticism brought many of her insecurities to the surface.

Returning, then, meant confronting more than the pressure of competing. Spiranac said she sought advice from people close to her, including Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who encouraged her to give the event another chance.

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“And, um, I talked to Dave Portnoy, who has such a big heart. He is so caring. He gave me a ton of really great advice. I talked to my friends on the Fore Play team and also the guys on Bob Does Sports, and they were just like, ‘We want you there. You need to be there.’”

The therapy she mentioned to Shiels has been part of her life for years. Spiranac has relied on talk therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy while working through anxiety and other challenges.

How year two played out

Spiranac ultimately returned for the second edition. Before the event began, she reposted a Barstool clip about avoiding rule controversies and wrote, “I apologize for being insufferable.”

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Her return did not last long on the course. Partnering with Bobby Ray, she lost her opening match 4&2 to Short Game King and Roger Steele. Her struggles had also surfaced during the buildup, when she posted that she was eight over through three holes with five shanks. She was eliminated before the final day and watched the $4 million final as a spectator. Spiranac has since said she will try to win the tournament in 2027.

The title went to Riggs, Nick “Fat Perez” Stubbe, and Bobby Ray, who defeated Team Big John 5&3. Each member of the winning team took home roughly $1.33 million. Shiels also competed, but his Team Finch was eliminated on Day 1.

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A year earlier, Spiranac had finished the tournament in tears. This time, she shook before returning to the first tee. But she made the walk anyway.