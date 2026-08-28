“I Was Shocked”: Nelly Korda Admits Getting Caught Off Guard by 39-Year-Old LPGA Pro’s Retirement News

Just weeks before leading Team Europe at the 2026 Solheim Cup, three-time major champion Anna Nordqvist surprised the golf world by announcing her retirement from professional golf. Among those caught completely unprepared for the news was World No. 1 Nelly Korda.

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Speaking to reporters in the media center at the FM Championship at TPC Boston following her pro-am round on Wednesday, August 26, Korda admitted she had no inkling that her longtime rival and peer was stepping away from competitive golf.

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“Yeah, I was shocked,” Korda said. “I did not know that she was going to retire this week. I sent her a text after, congratulating her and wishing her the best of luck in the next chapter of her life.”

Korda reflected on sharing fairways with the Swedish star over the past decade, praising her fierce competitiveness and career accomplishments.

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“She’s a very passionate player and so much fun to watch,” Korda added. “This is my tenth year out here, so I’ve gotten to experience playing with Anna and seeing her passion. She’s had an amazing career, and I am really looking forward to what she does next.”

Nordqvist’s decision stands out because it comes while she remains highly competitive on tour rather than during a career decline. At 39, the Swedish star posted a tie for seventh at the Evian Championship earlier in the 2026 season—proving her game could still contend with elite fields.

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In an Instagram video announcing her decision, Nordqvist explained that her departure was driven by family priorities and health management rather than diminishing form.

Her retirement arrives at a pivotal moment. Named Team Europe’s Solheim Cup captain earlier this year, Nordqvist was already preparing to lead her squad at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands this coming September. While playing captains are rare in modern Solheim Cup history, her transition to a purely managerial role allows her to focus entirely on leading Europe as they attempt to reclaim the Cup following their 2024 defeat to the Americans.

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A Career Built Across Two Decades and Two Tours

Nordqvist leaves behind one of the most decorated careers in modern Scandinavian golf. After moving to the United States with two suitcases to play collegiate golf at Arizona State, she quickly made her mark by capturing her first major at the 2009 LPGA Championship during her rookie season.

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Over an 18-year professional career, Nordqvist compiled 12 titles across the LPGA and Ladies European Tours, including additional major victories at the 2017 Evian Championship and the 2021 AIG Women’s British Open. Alongside legend Annika Sörenstam, Nordqvist cemented her status as one of Sweden’s greatest golf exports.

Her international legacy is equally defined by her Solheim Cup contributions, boasting a 17-15-3 overall record across nine appearances as a player before transitioning to vice-captain and now head captain.

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Tributes flowed quickly from across the sport, including warm praise from Sörenstam. Yet Korda’s candid reaction underscored the immense respect Nordqvist earned from her peers across generations. As Team Europe prepares for Bernardus Golf in September, Nordqvist begins her post-playing career immediately, stepping off the fairway and into sole command of the European squad.