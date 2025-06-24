‘I Was So Sad’: Amanda Balionis Shares Personal Update Amid Hectic PGA Tour Schedule

“Well, if this isn’t the best compliment I’ve ever received.” Amanda Balionis poured her heart out in her Instagram story. So what could make a seasoned CBS Sports broadcaster this emotional? You’d probably guess it was after covering the massive $20 million 2025 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, right? Maybe that rush from interviewing Keegan Bradley after his jaw-dropping victory? Or perhaps she was still buzzing from all those electrifying moments that make tournament coverage so addictive?

Well, you’d be wrong. And that’s precisely what makes this story so special. Instead, this happened 24 hours later, 400 miles south, in Virginia Beach. There, Balionis discovered something remarkable. Sometimes the most meaningful golf experiences happen far away from cameras and crowds.

The heartfelt exchange started when Klara Karteus posted an Instagram story. Karteus works as an assistant golf professional at Princess Anne Country Club. She’s also a Team TaylorMade member, being half-Swiss and half-New Zealand. Her post showed Amanda Balionis pouring drinks for fellow golfers. Karteus captioned the image: “if good vibes were a person, it would be her @balionis.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Balionis felt deeply moved by this compliment. Consequently, she reshared the post with her own emotional response. “Well, if this isn’t the best compliment I’ve ever received,” she wrote. Then she added heart emojis before continuing: “12/10 recommended playing golf with badass women. Today was so much fun, with so much positivity, and I was so sad when the round was over.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Balionis (@balionis) Expand Post

The CBS Sports reporter’s authentic reaction revealed just how much the experience meant to her. After spending four intense days covering one of the PGA Tour’s signature events—managing interviews, navigating crowds, and maintaining professional composure under pressure—Balionis found herself in a completely different environment at The Begin Again Foundation charity tournament. Her demanding year-round schedule, which includes both golf and NFL coverage, means she experiences a range of emotions, from “historic moments to heart-shattering events and every other emotion you can imagine.” This relentless pace of covering high-stakes tournaments and emotional sporting moments rarely allows for the kind of genuine, pressure-free connections she discovered in Virginia Beach.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Her posts showed a profound shift from high-pressure broadcasting to joyful participation. The contrast couldn’t be starker. She transitioned from the demanding world of professional sports media to a charity golf event that genuinely saddened her to see come to an end. This transformation highlights how different golf environments can create vastly different emotional experiences.

Amanda Balionis and The Begin Again Foundation Tournament

The 10th Annual Begin Again Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament took place on Monday, June 23, 2025. Virginia Beach National Golf Club in Virginia Beach, Virginia, hosted the event. PGA Tour professional Marc Leishman and his wife Audrey Leishman founded this charity in April 2015. Their foundation emerged from Audrey’s near-death experience with sepsis, toxic shock syndrome, and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The foundation focuses on raising awareness about these life-threatening conditions. Additionally, they provide financial assistance to survivors and their families. Over nine years, the Begin Again Foundation has raised more than $2 million. Their most recent tournament generated $1.05 million for the cause. The event regularly attracts professional golfers, celebrities, and supporters who come together for this meaningful cause.

Unlike PGA Tour or LPGA events, this independent charity tournament creates a relaxed atmosphere where participants support sepsis survivors and their families. The tournament’s success lies in both funds raised and meaningful connections created—exactly what Balionis experienced during her emotional round.