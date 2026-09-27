‘I Was Too Ill’: Tommy Fleetwood Issues Apology to Fans After Abruptly Withdrawing From $3.25M Event

After missing the cut at the BMW PGA Championship earlier this month, the Open de France seemed like the perfect opportunity for Tommy Fleetwood to make a statement. Through the first two rounds, the 35-year-old appeared to be on track to do just that. However, ahead of Saturday’s third round at Le Golf National, the two-time major runner-up was forced to withdraw due to illness, prompting him to issue an apology.

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“I hated having to withdraw from The French Open this week,” he wrote on X. “I honestly thought I might have had a chance of playing but I was too ill. I’m so sorry to all the fans that supported this week and especially to all of the sponsors and organizers of such a great event.”

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It remains unclear what exactly happened to Tommy Fleetwood, but by the time he decided to withdraw from the French Open, which has a purse of $3.25 million, he had already carded rounds of 69 and 67 to reach six-under-par. While there have been claims that he suffered food poisoning or a sudden stomach bug, neither Fleetwood nor the tournament organizers have confirmed those reports.

Regardless, pulling out of this particular event must have been a difficult decision for the 35-year-old because he has a special connection to France. In 2017, Fleetwood claimed the Open de France title at Le Golf National, just outside Paris, with a bogey-free final round to secure a two-shot victory. A year later, he returned to the same venue for his sensational Ryder Cup debut.

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That’s where the Southport native teamed up with Francesco Molinari to form the legendary “Moliwood” pairing. The duo went undefeated, winning all four of their matches to help Europe secure the trophy. So, the Ryder Cup star knows what the course meant for him.

“I have so many fond memories of Le Golf National and will be back in the future,” he added.

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What made the event even more significant for Fleetwood is that it gave him the opportunity to end his title drought at a tournament and venue where he has enjoyed success in the past. The Englishman hasn’t won an event since October 2025, when he claimed the DP World Tour India Championship.

To make matters worse, he has already missed two cuts this season, first at the PGA Championship in May and then at the BMW PGA Championship. Meanwhile, his illness raises an important question.

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What’s next for Tommy Fleetwood?

The two-time major runner-up, who currently sits 48th in the Race to Dubai standings, is still expected to return to action for next week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Tommy Fleetwood has already confirmed his place on the entry list. And he is expected to compete against the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Brooks Koepka, Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick, and defending champion Robert MacIntyre.

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The $5 million event will be played at the Old Course at St Andrews, which recently appointed Claire Dowling as its first female captain. Beyond that, Tommy Fleetwood is expected to continue his DP World Tour campaign at the Spanish Open, the DP World India Championship, and the Genesis Championship. The season will then culminate in the playoffs, with the Abu Dhabi Championship followed by the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Having said that, despite Fleetwood’s absence, the action at the Open de France has continued to unfold. Fellow countryman Matt Fitzpatrick currently holds a commanding solo lead at 21-under par in the final round. He is followed by Spanish golfer Ángel Hidalgo, who sits in solo second at 16-under. Meanwhile, third place is shared by three players, who are tied on the leaderboard.