‘I Wasn’t Breaking Any Rules’: Lucas Glover Responds to Backlash Over Taking Off His Shoes at 3M Open

Lucas Glover has spent the last few days being accused of protesting against Aimpoint on national television and all across social media. But on Monday, Glover had had enough. He first clarified his actions via Instagram comments and has now finally put the story to rest with a lengthy Instagram statement explaining exactly why he took his shoes off in the middle of a PGA Tour round.

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“For 23 years on the PGA Tour, I’ve worn spikes. 23 years ago most of us did. It hasn’t been that long since we were NOT allowed to tap them down. Yesterday was the first time I’ve ever had a complaint. I know there have been pretty heated discussions and arguments between other players in years past about spike marks and knowing how to walk, but not since we’ve been able to tap them down. Yesterday was the first time I have been approached about my spikes, in the middle of the round, by an official, not a player. First of all, it’s not the official’s place. I wasn’t breaking any rules,” he said in the statement.

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Glover further went on to defend himself, adding that players in the groups both ahead of him and behind him were also wearing metal spike shoes. He added that the greens at TPC Twin Cities were soft and well-watered enough to show damage no matter whose shoes caused it. Pulling his shoes off before walking up to the hole was, in his words, the easiest way to grab his ball without leaving more marks behind.

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The rule at the center of Glover’s complaint is Rule 13.1c, which the USGA and R&A introduced as part of a broader rules overhaul that took effect in 2019. Before 2019, the rules of golf only let players repair ball marks and old hole plugs on the green. Spike marks and other shoe damage had to be left alone, even in players’ own line. In 2019, the USGA and R&A widened that repair rule. According to 13.1c, to cover shoe damage, players can now tap down marks without penalty.

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The PGA Tour later said the official wasn’t citing a rule violation. Glover, the Tour explained in a statement, “had been asked to be mindful of his spike marks on the green and was trying to be lighthearted.” Nobody was accusing him of breaking a rule. The greens at TPC Twin Cities were just soft and saturated enough that marks were showing up in other players’ lines before anyone got a chance to tap them down.

Moreover, as reported previously, the scene unfolded on the 10th hole of Sunday’s final round. Glover rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt, then walked to the side of the green and pulled off both shoes. He then reached for the cup to pick his ball. Social media and commentators quickly speculated that to be a protest against the aim point theory almost immediately.

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It wasn’t without any precedent. Lucas Glover has been a long-time critic of the feet-based green reading method used by many players on the tour. He had mentioned that there is no statistical proof and that AimPoint slows down play. But as he clarifies, it wasn’t the case.

Despite all the ruckus, Lucas Glover made it clear that he would still be wearing his metal spike shoes at the Rocket Classic this week.

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The story Lucas Glover actually wanted people to talk about

“My biggest disappointment in all of this is that a small fraction of people are talking too much about this non-issue instead of Jackson Koivun,” he wrote, referencing the headline out of Minnesota.

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And rightfully so. The 21-year-old beat the field by three strokes in just his third professional start. He closed with a bogey-free 66, good for 25-under 259, a new tournament record. The old mark of 24-under belonged to Lee Hodges, set back in 2023.

He’d turned pro barely a month earlier, making his debut at the John Deere Classic. By the time he got to Minnesota, he was already good enough to hold off Scottie Scheffler, who charged with a final-round 63 from five groups ahead but still finished runner-up for the fifth time this season. The win was worth roughly $1.58 million and sent Koivun up 124 spots to 70th in the FedEx Cup standings.

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Glover, who finished the week tied for 57th, now sits 92nd on the FedEx Cup standings. He’ll need a strong week at the Rocket Classic, and probably the Wyndham Championship after that, just to crack the top 70. Koivun, meanwhile, jumped 124 spots to 70th with the win. Glover got his wish either way: as he heads to Detroit, the story is Koivun’s, not his.