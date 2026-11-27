Paige Spiranac built the largest social media following in women’s golf, yet she once chased a different path on the fairways. During her first-ever collaboration with Rick Shiels in Naples, Florida, the former college standout reflected on stepping away from competitive tour golf. She revealed that a harsh reality check about her ceiling ended her LPGA Tour dream.

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Spiranac played collegiate golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University before turning pro in 2015. Despite winning a Cactus Tour title in 2016 and playing on the Ladies European Tour, she failed to advance past LPGA Qualifying School. On The Rick Shiels Golf Show, Shiels asked if she would swap her massive media empire for an LPGA career, naming world star Nelly Korda as the benchmark.

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“100%. Because my dream was to play professional golf, so that was always the path that I wanted to take. I wanted to play professional golf, win majors. I worked so incredibly hard, blood, sweat, and tears. I wasn’t good enough. And that’s a hard realization to understand and to know that you’re just not good enough to play at that level. And so I would want to do that. I would want to be number one in the world. I would want to win majors. Not that I’m not so lucky, and I love my job and all of these things, but I think you would probably say the same.”

Confronting that gap between her scratch-level game and elite tour talent took a heavy toll on her confidence. Spiranac admitted that feeling like a failure caused her to stop practicing properly and lose her love for playing. Still, when Shiels pressed her on whether she would trade her current life to be an average LPGA player, she drew a firm line.

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“Top 20 player? No. Top 10? Debatable. Top 5. If I’m a major winner. If I could win a couple of tournaments, be a major winner, I would probably switch. But I would have to be probably at least a top five. Consistently a top-five player in the world.”

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Why She Pivoted and Found Peace Off the Tour

When Spiranac began posting trick-shot videos in 2015, digital golf creators had no established blueprint to follow. Starting with a failed balcony trick shot at San Diego State, she built an independent business alongside her mother and a small team. Acting as the CEO of her own brand gave her financial freedom and opened doors across sports media, including serving on the PGA Creator Council.

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“There was no path. There was no blueprint. There was no if you do this, this will happen. If you sign with this person, this will happen. And that is one thing I’m really proud of is the business that I have been able to build really with a super small team at the majority of the points in my career, which is me, a cell phone, my mom, and a dream.”

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Life in the spotlight still carried severe emotional pressure, especially during competitive creator events. Returning to the 2026 Internet Invitational at Payne’s Valley triggered intense anxiety after a 2025 rules controversy sparked tens of thousands of online death threats. With encouragement from Dave Portnoy, Fore Play, and Bob Does Sports, she stepped back onto the first tee to confront the moment.

“I stepped on that first tee of Payne’s Valley after a year, and I was shaking. PTSD. True PTSD from being back in that moment. Unless you’ve been in that environment and understand how hard criticism can be, and all these eyeballs and attention and just that event, you don’t really understand how much of a pressure cooker it is. And I also wanted to go back for myself. And it felt very important to go there.”

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Today, Spiranac is rediscovering her joy for golf by letting go of tour-level expectations. She is focusing on mentoring younger female creators and producing her Hotbirds series, which explores mental health and golf anxiety. As she continues expanding her media footprint, Spiranac has turned an unfulfilled LPGA dream into a lasting, independent platform in the game.