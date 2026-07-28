‘I Will Find You’: Virginia Golf Course Owner Vows Revenge After Vandals Damage Greens

Meadows Farms Golf Course is a pretty popular golf course situated in Virginia that hosts 27 holes, including the longest in the country (an 841-yard par 6). It is truly a special venue, but unfortunately, some vandals damaged some of its greens last week. The owner, Josh Dotson, is not taking it well.

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In an extended Facebook post that is now making rounds, the owner added pictures of the damaged greens and vented in frustration.

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“To the little cu*ks that damaged our course yesterday afternoon, I will find you. I will call your mommy and daddy and explain to them what you did…,” wrote Dotson.

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The owner proceeded to share an NSFW threat about what he would do to the properties belonging to the perpetrators in revenge for the damage to the course. He then added what it would take for him to let bygones be bygones.

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“Man up, call me, and apologize.”

As per Dotson, the course has been welcoming to customers. When they complained about high rates, the Meadows reduced them to suit their budget. However, this reduction meant many disrespectful people played the course, damaging it and taking divots.

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“Meadows greens are as pure as they’ve been in years. We are taking this one personally,” he added.

Meadows Farms, which opened in 1993, was built by the late Bill Meadows with the help of an architect named Bill Ward Jr. Of course, his goal was to have a course with modest greens fees (ranging from $35-$68), friendly service, and unicorn golf holes. Given the goals behind it, it’s no wonder the owners are upset.

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Their anger isn’t in a vacuum, as golf courses across the country and abroad have been dealing with a wave of similar vandalism in recent weeks.

Damaging greens is hardly a new thing

As per reports, just last week, four teenagers heavily damaged Routenburn Golf Club, taking divots out of the 4th and 14th greens. The tee markers also disappeared overnight.

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In a more recent case, the University of Michigan Golf Course was shut down after a highly unusual decline in the coloring of the putting greens. The university suspected foul play, and campus police clarified that it was an act of vandalism.

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The Mullingar Golf Club in Ireland saw its greens gouged out about a fortnight ago. This happened on the eve of Lady Captain Jackie Mills’ Day, which saw play begin from the 10th to ensure the event went ahead as per schedule.

There have been two other golf courses that have seen damage due to tire tread marks. Scotland’s Dalmuir Golf Course had miscreants leave these treads in circles around the flags on the greens.

Closer to home, Staten Island’s La Tourette Golf Course has also seen damage for this very reason. The venue’s general manager’s claim has been that bikes have been passing through every single day.

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However, hardly any owner has issued such warnings before. In fact, one Golf Course decided not to press charges after the perpetrators were identified.

According to WYFF4, White Plains Golf Course used it as a teaching opportunity to have the people involved in the damage work with the course to make amends.

That’s why the case of Meadows Farms has divided fans.

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Fans have a thing or two to say about Dotson’s warning

One can understand the sentiment behind Dotson’s warning. Its wild nature saw some fans find humor in it.

One wrote, “Straight savage!!! I gotta come play over here and meet Josh 😂.”

A second person wrote, “I need to play here immediately and shake Josh Dotson’s hand and buy him a beer for this completely unhinged (but amazing) response 😂😁👍.”

Damages do warrant some heavy responses like this. Just last season, a teen was arrested at Atlantic High School after he destroyed a hole at The Club at Venetian Bay, resulting in an estimated $160k in damages. His excuse was that he was “bored.”

A third person wrote, “I don’t even play golf, is this normal to scoop up grass? Is it courtesy to tell someone if you damage the grass to compensation the owner ?”

A fourth added, “People bashing the post don’t understand how much work goes into getting your turf dialed.”

It is, in fact, not normal to scoop up grass on a putting surface where you use nothing but a putter. That qualifies as an intentional act of vandalism, as the putting greens do not require such heavy manwork. And yes, if the damage is done, the golfers have to pay for it.

Lastly, however, several fans joked about the warning itself.

“Josh is ready to go to war with this kid lmao.”

The identity of the person isn’t confirmed yet, but we hope they come and apologize soon before Dotson makes good on his promises.