“I Would Definitely Stick With LIV”: $6M-Earning Pro Makes His Stance Amid DP World Tour Ban

The DP World Tour’s recent move may have been the final nail in LIV Golf’s coffin. The European Tour has forced LIV players to choose a side, announcing that those who sign with LIV 2.0 will not be allowed to compete on the DP World Tour. However, not everyone appears fazed by the warning. Following Cameron Tringale and Richard Bland, Ben Campbell has now made his stance clear, committing to the breakaway league for the 2027 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been great for me,” Campbell told Today’s Golfer. “I really learned a lot from being around some of the best players and have so many memories. I would definitely stick with LIV next year if we can get LIV 2.0 over the line. After events like Australia and South Africa and seeing the crowds that turned out, I’m hoping LIV 2.0 continues.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That hope may be difficult to realise, however. After Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) withdrew its financial support, LIV Golf filed for bankruptcy in New Jersey as it looked to restructure the league with help from London-based BC Partners. The firm is investing $300 million in an effort to keep the league running next year. However, reports suggest the financial backing comes with a major condition.

LIV Golf must secure contracts with a majority of its players for the proposed LIV Golf 2.0 for the deal to go through. The league has until October 25 to make that happen. In the meantime, several big names have already moved towards the exit, including Jon Rahm, David Puig, Thomas Pieters, and Charles Howell III.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIV Golf’s uncertainty has deepened after a U.S. bankruptcy court approved the league’s request to cancel 19 players’ existing contracts. The list includes Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Bubba Watson. However, the ruling does not shut the door on their LIV careers. All 19 can still return if they agree to new deals, leaving their futures tied to what comes next.

Meanwhile, LIV Golf attorney Robert Fitzgerald told the court that the league’s future would become clearer by the end of the month. He also criticised the DP World Tour’s decision to bar players who sign with LIV Golf from competing on the European circuit. He called it a “clear attempt to interfere” with LIV Golf’s restructuring and raised concerns about anti-competitive behaviour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the hurdles facing LIV Golf as it tries to secure its future beyond 2026, Campbell already appears to have his schedule mapped out for next year.

“I would definitely look to play a full schedule on the Asian Tour,” he added. “I’d love to play 10 to 15 events in Asia and Australia, then 10 LIV events. That would be a great schedule for me, so fingers crossed it works out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Campbell, who is in rehab following hip surgery, joined LIV Golf in January 2025 and signed with Bubba Watson’s RangeGoats GC.

According to Today’s Golfer, Campbell earned $137,800 from LIV Golf in 2024 as a reserve/substitute player. After making his debut, he earned $3,672,630 in his first year and $2,312,000 in 2026, bringing his total earnings from LIV Golf to $6,122,430. However, there’s a possibility that those earnings can go down next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most glaring change in LIV Golf from 2027 is a drastic reduction in prize money. The league’s signature $20 million regular individual purses are slashed down to an estimated $10 million to $15 million per event. That said, Ben Campbell will still have to wait to learn whether the league even survives next year.