Tubes, aka Peter Dale from the Golf Life Channel, welcomed a baby girl with his partner, Amy, last year, marking a major milestone in his life. However, the YouTuber might never have experienced fatherhood had he not made one life-changing decision a decade ago.

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Peter gave up drinking in 2016, something he is “immensely proud” of. And in just under two years, he was in the best shape of his life. Despite this, on January 28, 2018, Tubes underwent emergency open-heart surgery after suffering an “unexpected and massive” heart attack. Doctors had to repair a hole in his heart, and luckily for him, things went well.

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“If I had still been drinking like I did back in the day, I would have died on the spot,” the YouTuber said his doctor told him in 2018 during a conversation with Today’s Golfer.

And his transition into sobriety can be attributed to golf. Having initially found the sport boring, he ended up swapping the bottle for golf clubs. And what followed was a Hollywood love story.

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“It’s the best decision I’ve ever made, and I’m so glad I did because I’m not sure if I’d be here now,” Peter said. “Golf’s been a big part of that to help me. I get to see my friends, I get out on the golf course, and it’s given me a purpose. Obviously, the work as well. It’s the best decision I ever made.

“It was a dark, dark time, and I’m just so proud that I went ‘enough’s enough’ 10 years ago. Since then I haven’t ever touched a drop. When you’re an alcoholic, and you’re drinking, you’re not just harming yourself; you’re harming the closest around you, and I was fully aware of that.

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“That’s the big reason why I knocked it on the head because our poor mum was devastated and it was very selfish.”

Alcoholism and addiction in sports are more common than most think. While Dale never played professional golf, even the best can fall prey to the worst human tendencies. Take Anthony Kim, for example. Kim struggled with addiction and alcoholism, but eventually made his comeback after joining LIV Golf in 2024.

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Today, Dale’s life looks a lot different. He runs a successful YouTube channel with his brother Andrew Dale, better known as Big Ange. The channel, which was launched in 2019, combines golf with celebrity interviews, sporting challenges and plenty of humour, drawing heavily on the brothers’ connections from their years working in television.

Both brothers had spent years associated with Sky Sports’ Soccer AM, where they often filmed lengthy interviews with famous personalities. However, much of that footage was eventually cut down to just a few minutes for television. They wanted to create a platform where they could have longer, more relaxed conversations with guests without worrying about time constraints. Golf Life gave them exactly that opportunity.

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Tubes and Ange regularly invite famous guests from football and other sports to join them on the course. Their connections from Soccer AM helped them bring several recognisable faces to the channel, including former Chelsea and England captain John Terry, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, former Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs and ex-England goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Tennis player Jamie Murray and professional golfer Ian Poulter have also featured in Golf Life content. And after years of hard work, their channel has amassed over 400,000 subscribers and 100 million views. That success is, of course, a far cry from where Dale was in 2016.