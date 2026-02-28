‘I Wouldn’t Be Able to Walk’: LPGA Star Lifts Lid on Hidden Physical Toll Amid $3-Million Title Push

Some challenges on the course are not to be sugarcoated, and Angel Yin didn’t. Before the Honda LPGA Thailand, she revealed that she was struggling with her game. However, she did perform well in Thailand, and is doing well now at the $3 million event 2026 HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, too. But while her game has improved, it is the physical toll that’s got her struggling now.

“Go to physio because without my physio this week, I wouldn’t be able to walk. So do that and just hang out and try to cool off,” Angel Yin replied when the media asked about what she plans to do after Round 3 at the 2026 HSBC Women’s World Championship.

“Yeah, my physio. I mean, he is been hard-core needle my back. I’ve been doing Pilates but I haven’t been stretching enough. So my body’s really tight. So I think that’s resulting in a lot of tightness, which creates a lot of pain and restriction and we’ve been working a lot on that. It’s obviously hot out, too. So it helps muscle relax, but I think that’s the biggest reason to be honest.”

Imago KUALA LUMPUR, – OCTOBER 31: Angel Yin of USA tees off on hole 8 during the second round of the 2025 LPGA, Golf Damen Maybank Championship on October 31, 2025 at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo by Hazrin Yeob Men Shah/Icon Sportswire GOLF: OCT 31 LPGA Maybank Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon3782510312185

The LPGA star has been facing physical challenges since early 2024. She withdrew from the 2024 Chevron Championship because of an ankle injury. Besides that, she was also experiencing shoulder problems that affected her swing. These challenges delayed her return to golf after the injury.

After making a comeback, she has been focusing a lot on her physical health. This also includes doing pilates. However, as she revealed, she didn’t stretch earlier. Thus, her body, especially her back, became very tight. With limited movement, she was struggling with golf. This made her physio’s dry-needling treatments essential for her to walk and compete.

Thanks to that, she is now in contention to win the $3 million Singapore event. Angel Yin is currently tied at 3 alongside Haeran Ryu, while Hannah Green and Minjee Lee lead the scoreboard. The American professional heads into the final round with just one stroke behind the leaders.

She carded rounds of 74-64-68 to finish 10-under par 206 after the third round. She started on the wrong foot with four bogeys and two birdies in the opening round. However, her bogeyless Round 2, which included 8 birdies, made up for the poor start. Then, in Round 3, she further cemented her position to win with 6 birdies and 2 bogeys.

If she wins, this will be her third LPGA title after the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai and the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand. It would get her a paycheck of $450,000.

These physical challenges and injuries are nothing new to Angel Yin. In fact, they once almost forced her to take a drastic decision.

Angel Yin thought of quitting the game

When speaking on The Mixed Bag podcast in 2025, Yin opened up about her gruesome injuries and how she was about to quit golf because of them. She revealed that the pandemic stretch really had a toll on her game. Her performance was declining quickly, so she started experimenting with her game.

While she was looking to pick up the lost rhythm again, the experiments were leading to injuries. She revealed that she was not doing it right and injuring herself.

“It was just really bad to a point where I don’t even know if I could continue the career because of how bad the injuries were,” she said.

She rebuilt by reviewing her own old swing videos. On top of that, she also consulted experts and adjusted equipment. For instance, she switched to the PING G430 LST driver post-2023 Chevron runner-up. However, she stuck to her Burke AI-77 putter. This selective equipment change and improvement of her swing helped Angel Yin reach the world top-10 in 2023.

Angel Yin’s past doubts about continuing in the sport now make her current resilience even more striking. She is pushing through pain with the help of constant treatment. Round 4 will tell if her resilience helps her claim her third LPGA title at the $3 million HSBC Women’s World Championship 2026.