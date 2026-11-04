‘I Wouldn’t Feel Unsafe’: Rory McIlroy Delivers Blunt Verdict on Abu Dhabi Security Fears

Rory McIlroy isn’t worried about the security situation in Abu Dhabi. Despite regional tensions and a U.S. travel advisory, the Northern Irishman insists he feels safe competing at this week’s Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.

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McIlroy made those comments at Wednesday’s press conference, a day before the championship begins at Yas Links. His confidence in the region comes after weeks of uncertainty over whether the tournament should go ahead in Abu Dhabi or be moved elsewhere.

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“I don’t think I would ever feel unsafe. You know, even if something were to happen, I still wouldn’t feel unsafe. You know, the UAE has great defense systems. Yeah, I think the only thing would be that if they closed the airspace and you were stuck here for a period of time, like people were at the start of the year, but I would still feel safe. I wouldn’t feel like I would be in any danger…,” he said.

“You know, I kept up with… I kept asking questions, and whether it be of the DP World Tour, and obviously the DP World Tour are talking to the local authorities all the time. You know, if everyone deems that it’s safe to be here, then who am I to say otherwise… You know, this is important to me. I want to play well. I want to end my year well. I wanted to have a chance to win another Race to Dubai. I don’t feel like there’s any risk coming here, but if I did feel like there was a risk, I feel like the reward is worth it.”

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For context, amid the uncertainty in the region, the United States Department of State has placed the UAE at Level 3, or “Reconsider Travel,” citing terrorism and armed-conflict risks. It also warns that attacks could happen with little warning. Potential targets include transport hubs, tourist locations, and government facilities.

Tournament officials have prepared an emergency plan. A mobile-phone safety alert from UAE authorities would trigger an air horn signal. Play would stop immediately, and players and staff would evacuate the course to the clubhouse. Despite the conflict involving Iran and heightened security concerns, the DP World Tour has kept both Abu Dhabi and Dubai on its schedule.

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McIlroy’s stance is consistent with the position he took before travelling. Asked about the trip after Wentworth in September, he backed the judgment of local authorities. He said governments would not stage events if they believed citizens or visitors were being put in harm’s way. He also made clear that his connection to the region goes beyond tournament week.

“I love the Middle East. I have a lot of friends there, and I’m looking forward to going back for sure.”

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McIlroy has expressed that affection several times. Ahead of the 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, he said, “I love ending the season in the Middle East, and I’m excited to return to Abu Dhabi again for the first of two big events later this year.”

In 2024, he also said, “I love coming back here,” adding that “as long as this region continues to be an important part of the world of golf, I’ll keep coming back.”

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His connection extends beyond Abu Dhabi. McIlroy lived in Dubai for four years and has described the UAE as feeling like “a home away from home.” He has also said, “I love this part of the world.”

His playing record in the region reflects that familiarity. McIlroy has made 14 previous appearances in Abu Dhabi, three of them at Yas Links. He has finished runner-up four times and recorded 10 top-three results. However, the title has continued to elude him. He has also won seven DP World Tour titles in Dubai, making the UAE well-trodden ground.

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There is plenty at stake this week, too. The Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship is the first of two DP World Tour playoff events. A 70-player field will compete for a $9 million purse, with 1,500 Race to Dubai points going to the winner. McIlroy enters third in the standings, behind leader Eugenio Chacarra and Patrick Reed. A strong finish could strengthen his position heading into the season finale.

The field also includes defending champion Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood, and Tyrrell Hatton. Jon Rahm is making his first appearance at the Abu Dhabi event. The top five in the Race to Dubai standings are all competing: Chacarra, Reed, McIlroy, Casey Jarvis, and Rai.

McIlroy has already made his ambitions clear. When confirming his return, he said he wanted “to go one better and finally win it.” After four runner-up finishes, Abu Dhabi remains one of the most familiar yet frustrating stops on his DP World Tour calendar.

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Not everyone has made the same decision to travel. Eleven players from the top 70 are skipping this week’s event amid regional tensions. Robert MacIntyre’s management also confirmed that he did not want to make the trip at this time. This puts McIlroy’s comments into perspective. He is choosing to compete despite some of his peers deciding otherwise.

A victory this week would end that wait and boost his bid for another Race to Dubai crown.