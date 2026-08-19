Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood End 3-Year DP World Tour Exile After Settling Millions in Fine

After three years away, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood are returning to the DP World Tour after settling seven‑figure fines. Their comeback begins this month at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, marking their first appearance since the Hero Desert Classic in 2023.

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“It seems a very long time ago now, but it’s still a wonderful memory. One of the highlights of my career. I’m looking forward to being back at the Dunhill Links for the first time in a while, and it will be fun playing the hole again,” Westwood said of his return.

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The Majesticks co‑captains confirmed their entry for the October 1–4 event. Their eligibility comes after both paid fines of roughly $1.1 million each in June for breaching the DP World Tour’s Conflicting Tournament Regulation, which penalizes players who joined LIV Golf without permission and missed mandatory events between 2022 and May 2023.

Poulter and Westwood formally resigned their DP World Tour membership in 2023 to halt penalty accumulation. Even now, Westwood hasn’t fully backed down. “I still don’t agree with the fines because we were being completely treated differently to the people playing on this tour. I think fines were excessive,” he said in a press conference.

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Under settlement terms, both must serve 10‑week suspensions and reapply for 2027 membership by the end of November to be fully reinstated. For now, they will play Alfred Dunhill on sponsor invites.

The return is notable given their careers. Westwood, a two‑time Ryder Cup winner, sits second only to Rory McIlroy on the Tour’s all‑time money list with 25 European titles. Ian Poulter, a five‑time Ryder Cup player, won 12 titles across two decades. Yet under current rules, neither is eligible to serve as Ryder Cup captain or vice‑captain until their membership is fully restored.

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LIV’s Uncertain Future Is Driving Players Back to Europe

Poulter and Westwood’s settlement is part of a broader wave of LIV players returning to the DP World Tour. With LIV’s financial backing uncertain and a replacement investor not yet secured, many players are seeking stability.

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Jon Rahm has already settled his fines. He confirmed his return to the DP World Tour and is expected to walk the same route for the PGA Tour. Bryson DeChambeau, meanwhile, confirmed he will headline the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City as a reply to Gary Player.

Moreover, including Tyrrell Hatton, Thomas Detry, Adrian Meronk, David Puig, and Elvis Smylie, eight LIV players struck deals with the DP World Tour earlier this year. They agreed to pay fines, drop appeals, and add extra Tour events to their schedules in exchange for conditional releases.

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While the DP World Tour has softened its stance, officials may resume fines and suspensions from 2027 onward. For Poulter and Westwood, returning now offers stability, access to majors, and a chance to rebuild careers as LIV’s future hangs in the balance.