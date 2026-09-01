‘Iconic Venues Aren’t Born’: PGA of America CEO Delivers Blunt Reality Check Ahead of 2027 Major Season

The 2027 major championship calendar is shaping up to be one of golf’s most stacked in years. For that, PGA of America CEO Terry Clark, is making sure the expectations around the newest venue stay grounded. With St. Andrews hosting the Open, Pebble Beach set to welcome the U.S. Open, and Augusta National running its annual spectacle, the PGA Championship’s return to PGA Frisco is naturally drawing plenty of attention. On that matter, Clark isn’t pretending Fields Ranch East is already on the list of iconic courses. He firmly believes it’s not going to be overnight.

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“Iconic venues aren’t born or just created overnight,” Clark said, speaking to Front Office Sports.

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That single line frames everything the PGA of America is building towards at its Texas campus. Essentially tweaking and renovating it. Fields Ranch East, the Gil Hanse-designed centerpiece of PGA Frisco, opened in 2023 and has hosted KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. With that history and lessons, it’s now gearing up for its first men’s PGA Championship in 2027.

Naturally, the organization has spent the years since those senior events retooling the course based on what it needs. The renovations include tweaks like a new main fan entrance. Moreover, several tee boxes that originally rolled with the hilly fairway designs have been leveled out. More changes are expected to improve the tournament week experience before the big stage arrives.

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As Clark sees it, the status isn’t something a course claims in one day. It’s earned across repeated championships over time. Perhaps for the same reason, PGA Frisco has another PGA Championship locked in for 2034. Moreover, Clark believes that accumulation of major moments, not a single moment, is what eventually pushes a modern venue into the same conversation as golf’s historic grounds.

“It’s the combination of a lot of unforgettable championships over time that you build,” he says, adding that the course is “constantly getting better.”

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While Clark gave a clear reality check and the venue’s reputation is still in work, the business side is already outperforming their expectations. It is reported that general admission for all four competition rounds has been sold out eight months prior. Moreover, corporate hospitality sold out faster than any previous PGA Championship has seen.

PGA Championship director Jason Mengel says hospitality revenue is tracking well past the record-setting numbers set in Charlotte in 2025 and Aronimink in 2026. To further increase fan experience, the organizations are adding a lineup of on-site bars, restaurants, and retail built on the resorts.

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That said, the course’s future isn’t limited to the PGA Championship. Beyond 2027, the PGA of America is planning to step into the Ryder Cup conversation, though they’re doing it carefully. Speaking to FOS, he said the focus is on the immediate tasks of improving Team USA’s competitiveness and event operations, including close coordination with 2027 Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk. Furyk will also be serving as Presidents Cup vice captain this month in Medina.

How far that planning will go for now remains in discussion.