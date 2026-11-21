Tiger Woods is preparing to return to competitive golf, but his biggest challenge may have little to do with his performance on the course. After a March 2026 DUI arrest, a September court hearing, and a period away from the sport to seek treatment, the 15-time major champion now faces questions about whether he can rebuild the trust of those closest to him. Reportedly, his relationship with Vanessa Trump could be on the line this time.

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According to a Daily Mail report, Woods’ girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, has made her position clear. She is fine with him returning to competitive golf because she knows what it means for him, but she won’t tolerate another DUI episode. The reported warning adds a personal dimension to Woods’ latest troubles.

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‘He knows how many people he would disappoint if he returned to his old ways, but the biggest consequence would be losing Vanessa,’ an insider told Daily Mail. ‘Which is a real thing if he screws up again. She has laid that down to him, no matter how much she loves him. That is something he desperately wants to avoid.’

This ultimatum becomes more crucial considering reports about possible marriage plans for Woods and Vanessa Trump. An insider told Globe Magazine that Woods plans to ask Vanessa to marry him but fears he might repeat the same mistakes from his first marriage to Elin Nordegren.

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The news comes just days after his return to competitive golf was confirmed.

Woods is set to compete at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas from December 3 to 6, 2026. He will join a 20-player field that includes Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland, and other elite players.

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The same source suggests Woods now views the March arrest as a humiliating rock-bottom moment. According to the account, he has become more serious about recovery because he understands how his actions could affect Vanessa Trump and his 17-year-old son, Charlie Woods.

The reported change in his outlook also comes against a difficult period in Vanessa’s own life. She announced her breast cancer diagnosis in May 2026 while Woods was receiving treatment in Switzerland. He reportedly flew back to America in the midst of the treatment to be with her. In late October, she shared the news that her latest test results were clear and that she was cancer-free.

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While Vanessa was dealing with a major health challenge, Woods was confronting the consequences of his arrest and beginning treatment. The source’s account suggests the experience has made him more aware of the people he could lose if his behavior doesn’t change.

Woods and Vanessa publicly confirmed their relationship in March 2025. She was also seen alongside him when he appeared in court in September following the Florida incident, but the private conditions reportedly attached to their relationship remain unverified.

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The events behind the reported ultimatum began on March 27, 2026, when Woods was arrested following a rollover crash near his Jupiter Island home in Florida.

According to authorities, Woods was driving his SUV when it collided with a truck and overturned. No one was injured, but the incident led to his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

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He faced charges of DUI and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

Four days after the arrest, Woods announced that he would step away from golf to seek treatment and focus on his health.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” Woods said.

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He also explained that he was stepping away to prioritize his well-being and work toward lasting recovery. Later, he received court permission to leave the United States for treatment in Switzerland.

Woods returned to a Florida courtroom on September 2, 2026, to resolve the case.

The outcome came with substantial consequences. The court imposed a five-year suspension of his driver’s license and financial penalties.

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The March 2026 arrest has drawn additional attention because it is not Woods’ first major encounter with a vehicle-related incident or questions surrounding his personal conduct.

His history stretches back to November 2009, when he crashed his Cadillac SUV into a fire hydrant and a tree outside his Florida home. He then had a DUI case in 2017. Police found Woods asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes in Jupiter, Florida. Officers reported that he appeared disoriented and had difficulty staying alert.

Woods later attributed the incident to what he described as an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.

“I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly,” he said in a statement at the time.

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There was also another major setback in February 2021, when Woods suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Los Angeles County.

Taken together, these events reveal a career marked by extraordinary sporting achievements but also repeated personal and physical setbacks. And that’s what Vanessa Trump wants to change.