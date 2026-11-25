Henry Diana had spent more than two decades walking golf courses alongside some of the best players in the world. He knew the demands of professional golf, the pressure of tournament weeks, and the importance of being there for his player when it mattered most. But during the 2026 season, the veteran PGA Tour caddie was fighting a battle that was becoming increasingly difficult to hide.

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At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, Diana found himself in a hospital bed after a serious deterioration in his kidney function. His condition had become so dangerous that continuing to work could cost him his life.

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As Golfweek reported, he called his player, Harry Hall, on Friday night with a frightening message.

“H, I’m at the hospital. If I caddie tomorrow, I could die,” he told Hall.

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The words marked a turning point in a health struggle that had been developing for years. Diana would eventually step away from the Tour, undergo a kidney transplant, and receive a second chance at life through an extraordinary chain of donations involving three donors and three recipients.

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Diana’s health problems reportedly began in 2018. For several years, he struggled to understand what was causing his kidney function to deteriorate.

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After searching for answers, he learned that an adverse reaction to thyroid medication had likely damaged his kidneys.

Despite his worsening health, he continued working. The demands of the PGA Tour schedule meant long days outdoors, walking great distances, traveling between tournaments, and maintaining the concentration required of a professional golfer.

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His condition became increasingly difficult to manage as 2026 approached.

However, stepping away from the Tour was not an easy decision.

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Even after being admitted during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he pressed on. He received further dialysis treatment the following week at the Cleveland Clinic during the Genesis Invitational before returning to Hall’s bag at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

His decision reflected the difficult position he was in. He wanted to keep working and protect his livelihood, even as his body struggled to cope with the demands.

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Looking back, Diana acknowledged that he had been putting off difficult decisions about his treatment. He had tried to delay dialysis for as long as possible while managing his condition with medication.

Eventually, continuing that way was no longer an option.

After the Memorial Tournament in early June, Diana stepped away from professional golf. By that stage, his kidney function had fallen to just 4 percent.

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While Diana’s health continued to deteriorate, an extraordinary act of generosity eventually offered him a way forward.

On August 9, at 3:48 p.m., a woman from his golf circle on St. Simons Island, Georgia, messaged him to offer to donate a kidney.

The two knew each other through golf, but they were not particularly close. Diana initially responded humorously, suggesting that he was in such a difficult position that he was hanging on by a thread.

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However, the woman was completely serious.

“I didn’t know what to say,” Henry Diana told Golfweek. “The selflessness of people and the love and sacrifice people would endure for you. It’s just so humbling.”

There was one complication, though. She was not a compatible blood-type match for Diana. Rather than ending the possibility of a donation, the medical team explored a paired kidney exchange.

A paired exchange works like a swap. When a donor is not a match for the person they hoped to help, they give to a different patient instead, and a donor who does match the first patient gives on the other side of the trade. Diana’s case followed that pattern.

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The donor who ultimately matched his O-positive blood type was Ashley Maudsley, from Salt Lake City.

The exchange allowed all three recipients to receive life-saving transplants.

The original donor’s reason was personal. Her mother had died of ovarian cancer a couple of years earlier, and donating became her way of honoring her memory.

For Diana, the offer was difficult to put into words. He called the woman an angel and said her willingness to help changed the course of his life. He said he would always be in her debt.

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The transplant took place in Dallas, with the operation lasting just over two hours. The results brought an immediate change in Diana’s condition.

Before the transplant, he had been dealing with severe swelling, exhaustion, and extremely poor kidney function. His creatinine level, a marker doctors use to assess kidney function, had reached approximately 15. A typical level is around 1, although normal ranges vary by individual and laboratory.

Following the operation, his swelling disappeared, his energy began returning, and his creatinine level started improving.

For someone who had spent months struggling with the physical consequences of kidney failure, the improvement represented a major change.

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However, the transplant does not mean his medical journey is over.

Diana still needs regular monitoring and anti-rejection medication to prevent his body from rejecting the transplanted kidney. He also experienced a reaction to one of the medications prescribed after surgery.

He expects to remain in Dallas for eight to 12 weeks to focus on recovery and undergo regular testing.

The transplant has given him an opportunity to return to a healthier life, but his recovery still requires time, medical supervision, and adjustments to his daily routine.