‘If I Know Nelly Correctly…’: LPGA Legend Drops Major Hint as Nelly Korda Chases Historic Milestone at The ANNIKA

A fourth title at Pelican could rewrite Nelly Korda’s legacy this week. Already a three-time winner at the venue, the world No. 1 returns to The ANNIKA knowing another victory could mean far more than another trophy.

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Korda has two milestones within reach: LPGA Hall of Fame qualification and the chance to surpass tournament host Annika Sorenstam in official career earnings. Winning would accomplish both, and Sorenstam believes she is prepared for the challenge.

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Speaking at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, on Tuesday, November 10, Sorenstam backed Korda’s preparation after an extended competitive break.

“Yeah, if I know Nelly correctly, I’m sure she’s prepared as much as she can be. She doesn’t just show up and play,” she said.

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“I’m not really sure why she hasn’t played, but wherever she goes, she’s a big name. She’s a big draw.”

Korda stands one point from Hall of Fame qualification

The ANNIKA marks Korda’s first competitive appearance since September’s Solheim Cup. She enters the week with 26 points toward LPGA Hall of Fame qualification, having earned another point by clinching her second Rolex Player of the Year award the previous week.

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With 27 points required, one more victory would complete her qualification.

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The LPGA awards one point for each official non-major tournament victory and two for a major championship. Rolex Player of the Year honors, the Vare Trophy for the season’s lowest scoring average, and an Olympic gold medal each contribute one point.

Players must also have won at least one major, the Vare Trophy or Player of the Year award, a requirement Korda has already satisfied. Career earnings and runner-up finishes do not contribute Hall of Fame points, keeping her two pursuits distinct.

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Sorenstam believes the breakthrough is approaching.

“I echo what you said; just one point away, it’s just a matter of when. It could be this week,” she said.

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Sorenstam’s career earnings mark is also within reach

Korda does not necessarily need to win to pass Sorenstam on the LPGA’s career earnings list.

Golf reporter David Rumsey highlighted the opportunity on X:

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“Beyond being able to clinch LPGA Hall of Fame entry with a win this week at The Annika, Nelly Korda also has a chance to pass Annika Sorenstam on the all-time career money list.

“Annika: $22,583,694

Nelly: $22,329,773

“A T2 finish or better would see Korda pass Sorenstam.”

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Those figures put Korda $253,921 behind the tournament host. The LPGA’s official profiles display rounded career earnings of $22.3 million for Korda and $22.6 million for Sorenstam.

Rumsey’s tied-second scenario requires a qualification, however. Under the published purse distribution, outright second or a two-way tie for second would provide enough money to bridge the gap. A three-way tie for second would not, because tied players share the prize money allocated to the positions they occupy.

The $487,500 winner’s check would comfortably settle the earnings equation. Combined with the Hall of Fame point awarded for victory, it would allow Korda to complete both milestones in the same week.

Passing Sorenstam would not necessarily make Korda the all-time earnings leader, though, with Lydia Ko also part of that race.

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A familiar course offers another opportunity

Korda won the tournament in 2021, 2022 and 2024, giving her a strong foundation for her return to competition.

Sorenstam pointed to that history when assessing her prospects.

“She’s done well here in the past. We know she loves the golf course. She has played so well here so many times,” she said.

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“This is probably a good place for her to start before playing next week.”

A fourth victory would bring another distinction. According to the LPGA’s tournament preview, Korda would become the first player in tour history to win a single tournament at least four times in seven appearances.

She faces a 108-player field competing for a $3.25 million purse, with 500 Race to the CME Globe points available to the winner. The November 12–15 event is the penultimate tournament of the LPGA season.

For Sorenstam, Korda’s importance extends beyond the records she is chasing.

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“Nelly has done so much for the game, No. 1 in the world, Player of the Year, there’s a lot to her resume,” she said.

“I’m a big fan of Nelly’s. I think she’s done so much for the game, so hopefully she can continue to stay at the top.”

Korda has more than one route to a milestone week, but victory would be the most decisive. At a course where she has repeatedly succeeded, a fourth title could carry her past Sorenstam’s earnings mark and complete her Hall of Fame qualification, all at the tournament bearing Sorenstam’s name.