‘If It Upsets You Then…’: Paige Spiranac Fires Back at Critics Questioning Her Influence on Young Girls

Social media influencer and professional golfer Paige Spiranac has long been a target of online trolls. Despite building a following of more than 4 million on Instagram, the 33-year-old continues to face criticism and unwanted comments about her appearance-focused content. However, Spiranac has never been one to back down from her critics. This time was no different.

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She recently took to her Instagram Stories to host a Q&A session, giving curious fans an opportunity to ask questions and interact with her. However, what began as a routine exchange quickly took an uncomfortable turn when one individual crossed the line with an inappropriate question. The question was about her outfit choices and the influence it might have on young girls.

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In response, the 33-year-old pointed out that her audience is predominantly male, rejecting the suggestion that her content influences young girls or boys: “My main demo[graphic] is 97% men between the ages of 25-50. My content isn’t seen or consumed by young girls or boys,” she wrote. “I’m proud of my body, and I personally feel I should be able to express myself how I see fit. I’ve never said that others should follow and have been honest about the pros and cons of building a brand around physical attributes. If it upsets you, then you have the power to raise your daughters the way you want.

“My parents raised me to freely express myself. None of this is right or wrong, but [it] comes down to personal opinion. It’s actually quite a nuanced conversation that I can’t adequately cover in one story slide lol.”

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Paige Spiranac frequently shares glamorous photos of herself in fashionable outfits on Instagram. One such instance came on July 7, when she posted a series of bikini photos of herself sunbathing, accompanied by the caption, “Sunshine and tan lines.” Her posts often attract hundreds of thousands of likes and comments, drawing plenty of attention from her massive social media following.

Spiranac’s social media approach differs considerably from that of many other female golfers. Take Nelly Korda, for instance. The former World No. 1 has amassed more than a million Instagram followers, but her content largely revolves around tournament appearances, travel, and interviews rather than glamour-focused posts. Nevertheless, even Korda has not been immune to online trolling, which proves that no matter what you do, trolls will come after you.

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Scrutiny over appearance is not limited to golf. Female athletes across sports have faced similar attention. Former gymnast Olivia Dunne amassed a massive following through a combination of gymnastics, lifestyle, and appearance-focused content. Her popularity also drew criticism, with some coverage and commentary suggesting that she leveraged the male gaze to build her brand.

The New York Times even explored this phenomenon through a “Sex Sells” framing in a piece examining college athletes like Dunne last year. In response, Dunne recalled how the media team visited LSU’s gymnastics facility and asked her to wear her team-issued leotard for a photoshoot. She posed in front of the balance beam, much like any other gymnast would.

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But she was later taken aback when the picture was enlarged and displayed on a screen alongside the headline, “Sex Sells.” That being said, this is not the first time Paige Spiranac has faced trolls. In 2016, an Instagram troll mocked her golf abilities and accused her of exploiting her looks for attention.

The user shared a meme featuring Paige Spiranac with the caption, “The ‘I suck at golf but not at exploiting myself’ starter pack.” Spiranac responded with a sarcastic comeback, mocking the account for seeking validation by putting others down. Moreover, in 2023, she advised men to delete their previous messages and ask her out before criticizing her online.

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“Word of advice to the men out there,” she wrote. “If you’re going to write a mean, nasty comment about me, at least delete your DM asking me out first. You’re giving me mixed messages lol.”

This proves Paige Spiranac remains undefeated when it comes to handling social media trolls. But it’s unlikely that the trolls will ever stop trying.